North Bengaluru sees ‘cloud-burst’ like rainfall, over 100 houses flooded: Report

Bengaluru is currently experiencing the brunt of the North-East monsoon, with moderate to heavy rainfall persisting over the past four days. This downpour has significantly disrupted daily life for both motorists and residents in areas prone to flooding. Commuters push their two-wheelers through a waterlogged road after heavy rain, near Kendriya Vihar apartment in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(PTI)

After a brief pause on Sunday, the city was drenched again on Monday, prompting many, especially in the IT sector, to opt for remote work. In response to the worsening conditions, local authorities declared a holiday for schools that morning.

More than 100 homes were flooded in the Austin Town area of Shantinagar early in the morning. Residents expressed frustration over chronic flooding caused by a malfunctioning stormwater drainage system. Despite repeated appeals for repairs, they claim that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has yet to take action, according to a report on The Hindu.

Residents spoke to the publication about the issue and said they have been facing flooding issues for years due to the stormwater drain’s inefficiency. They have asked the BBMP countless times for a fix, but nothing has been done, they said, as quoted in the report.

The Rainbow Drive Layout, infamous for flooding in every monsoon season, suffered from waterlogging due to the heavy rains, especially near the clubhouse area, with residents pointing fingers at both the BBMP and the builder of their 26-year-old community, the report noted.

The rain also disrupted morning traffic significantly, with drivers navigating through flooded and potholed roads. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) experienced particularly tough conditions. The city's traffic police reported slow-moving vehicles along Challaghatta Road towards Kempapura, and Wind Tunnel Road was closed temporarily due to flooding, the publication added.

Other areas affected included Srinivagilu Main Road and 80 Feet Road, with diversions in place due to a fallen tree at Jayanagar General Hospital, blocking routes on both sides. Similar slow-moving traffic was noted near the Mariyappanapalya skywalk and Panathur Railway Underpass, the report further stated.