On Bengaluru's new flyover, former top cop's '...like a speed breaker' tweet

As India celebrated the 75th Independence Day, the Sivananda circle steel flyover bridge was partially opened for commuters in Bengaluru. But the city's former top cop and current vice president of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) in Karnataka, Bhaskar Rao, was not too pleased with his experience. He accused the authorities of building a faulty and bumpy bridge for commuters.

“I traveled on Shivananda Circle Flyover, each joint seemed like a speed breaker, please see for yourself if you don’t believe me. The on road clearance below the flyover is less than specified; buses and trucks will get stuck. We can grin and bear it as none will be held accountable (Sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the city's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - closed both the sides of the flyover, citing repairwork, just days after it was opened to the public.

This steel bridge was expected to decongest the traffic at Shivananda circle signal which is usually packed with the commuters from Malleshwaram, Majestic and Chalukya circle. The commuters of Central Bengaluru have been eagerly waiting for this bridge to open to the public. The half a kilometer flyover has always been in the news for various controversies.

The steel bridge is reportedly 493 meters long and it is supported by 16 pillars throughout the road. This was expected to cut the travel time and it will take less than five minutes to reach the Seshadripuram railway underpass from the busy Race Course Road.

The foundation stone to this project was laid in the year 2017 and it took 5 years for BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to launch this steel bridge for the public before shutting it down on Sunday.