On Bengaluru's new flyover, former top cop's '...like a speed breaker' tweet
On Sunday, the city's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - closed both the sides of the flyover, citing repairwork, just days after it was opened to the public.
As India celebrated the 75th Independence Day, the Sivananda circle steel flyover bridge was partially opened for commuters in Bengaluru. But the city's former top cop and current vice president of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) in Karnataka, Bhaskar Rao, was not too pleased with his experience. He accused the authorities of building a faulty and bumpy bridge for commuters.
“I traveled on Shivananda Circle Flyover, each joint seemed like a speed breaker, please see for yourself if you don’t believe me. The on road clearance below the flyover is less than specified; buses and trucks will get stuck. We can grin and bear it as none will be held accountable (Sic)," he wrote on Twitter.
This steel bridge was expected to decongest the traffic at Shivananda circle signal which is usually packed with the commuters from Malleshwaram, Majestic and Chalukya circle. The commuters of Central Bengaluru have been eagerly waiting for this bridge to open to the public. The half a kilometer flyover has always been in the news for various controversies.
The steel bridge is reportedly 493 meters long and it is supported by 16 pillars throughout the road. This was expected to cut the travel time and it will take less than five minutes to reach the Seshadripuram railway underpass from the busy Race Course Road.
The foundation stone to this project was laid in the year 2017 and it took 5 years for BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to launch this steel bridge for the public before shutting it down on Sunday.
Jharkhand police lodge FIR over fake Twitter handle of CM Hemant Soren’s wife
The Ranchi police have registered a case and are looking for the handler of a fake Twitter account created in the name of Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, officials said on Monday. The unverified account with profile picture of Kalpana Soren and Hemant Soren was created recently and has around 450 odd followers. The Ranchi police have registered a case with Gonda police station on complaint from the CM House.
Rajasthan: Heavy rain inundates Kota, evacuation from low-lying areas underway
Incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused a flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan's Kota and nearby areas. According to a report by news agency PTI, rainfall and water discharged from the Kota barrage have flooded low-lying regions. Videos showed several areas of the northern state inundated, while people faced trouble while commuting and water entered houses in Talwandi, Purana Kota colonies, Bajrang Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, station road, Balaji Nagar, Tonk area.
Monkeys snatch Mathura DM’s spectacles in Vrindavan, video goes viral
Monkey menace in Vrindavan has been a cause of concern for locals and tourists for a long time, but this time it was Mathura district magistrate who was caught off-guard by the animals after they snatched Mathura district magistrate Navneet Chahal's spectacles while he was on the phone. Mathura district magistrate Navneet Chahal was talking on the phone when a monkey snatched his glasses and climbed the wall.
Savarkar posters put up at Congress Party office in Karnataka's Vijayapura
Police on Monday morning removed posters of VD Savarkar put up by unknown persons at the Congress party office in Karnataka's Vijayapura overnight. Police have increased security in the area. The move comes amid a row over remarks by the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and senior Congress leader's comments on the ongoing Savarkar poster row in Shivamogga, which saw clashes on Independence Day on August 15.
Bihar: Four dead after consuming spurious liquor; two others lose eyesight
In a tragic incident, four persons including a 72-year-old retired circle inspector were killed while two others suffered from loss of vision after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor at two villages under of Rohtas district in Bihar. However, the administration says only one death has occurred. Three people identified as Sonu Singh, Ajay Singh and Jitendra Shah died on Saturday. Retired circle inspector Shravan Ram (72) died during treatment on Sunday, according to locals.
