Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Karnataka on April 29, ahead of the assembly elections in the state. He will also hold a road show in Bengaluru on Saturday and the BJP state unit is planning it on a grand level. PM Modi to hold to road show in Bengaluru on April 29

Union minister and senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said, “Prime Minister will visit Karnataka on April 29. He will also participate in a 4.5 kilometers road show in Bengaluru on Saturday.” This will be Prime Minister’s ninth visit to Karnataka this year.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday addressed BJP members of Karnataka through the video conference. He said, “I will be in Karnataka in another couple of days. We all should make sure that the BJP will retain its power in the state. I will also address my 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from your state.”

The PM also slammed the Congress party and said that it can only guarantee the corruption in the country. “The Himachal Pradesh people are still waiting for the Congress to fulfil the election promises. The people of Rajasthan too are protesting now. A party like Congress cannot guarantee any development. The party is full of lies and it can only guarantee corruption,” he added while answering the questions of party workers.

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.