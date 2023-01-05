Armed in the face of adversity, say city eateries amid Covid surge

Covid-19 fear seems to be seeping into the lives of Bengalureans once again, for the city recently saw a fresh spurt in cases. On the first day of 2023, as many as 46 cases were registered in Bengaluru alone, despite restrictions imposed on New Year’s Eve, including compulsory use of masks in both indoor and outdoor locations as well as a deadline of 1am for celebrations.

Keeping in mind the situation, eateries across Bengaluru are once again putting safety measures in place. From reinstating the use of masks and sanitisers to keeping a check on the body temperatures of their staff, restaurateurs are leaving no stone unturned.

“We are getting quite a lot of dine-ins, but we should always be prepared. We have reinitiated the safety protocols keeping in mind the safety and health of our customers and staff. From keeping the premises spotlessly clean and sanitised to imposing strict hygiene protocols, we are doing it all. It’s better to wear a mask, though we have not made this mandatory yet,” shares Debaditya Chaudhury, managing director, Chowman. He adds that customers are inclined towards online ordering, as the restaurant noticed a hike of 30-40% in home deliveries during the last week of December 2022.

Udayshankar Shenoy, who owns Lazy Suzy, says the spike in cases did affect footfall, even on peak days like New Year’s Eve, which is a testament to the fear in the minds of citizens.

However, eateries are doing their bit to ensure safe dining. Vinay Chandrashekar, designated partner at Long Boat Brewing Co., shares: “We are sanitising the place every day and also handing out masks to customers, if they need one. We have started screening for body temperature and our staff has started masking up. We are trying to take precautions, but haven’t mandated our guests to mask up since we haven’t received any guidelines from the government yet. We are truly hoping there isn’t another lockdown, but if it does come down to that, then we are prepared.”

Sreeram G, co-founder of Maverick & Farmer says, “Currently we have spaced the seats in the cafe in such a way that there is not too much congestion among customers, and we have also increased the number of chairs on our upstairs terrace, which allows more customers to sit freely without being worried about COVID in general.”

However, Amit Ahuja of AA Hospitality believes that a lockdown may not be needed, as long as people follow precautions. “Internally, we continue to take all precautions, including regular temperature checks for staff, frequent sanitisation of spaces, masks for serving staff, temperature check and sanitisers for guests,” he adds.

Despite eateries doing their bit, there seems to some amount of hesitancy among customers to step out like they would earlier. Shalini Kapat, a student, says, “Proper safety protocols are still not implemented. Rarely do I see people opting for face masks. Even during the party season, I stayed at home instead of dining out.”

