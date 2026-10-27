MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting for 28 seats across UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka to begin at 8am
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Results for 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka will be declared on Tuesday. Vote counting is scheduled to begin at 8 am.
- 21 Sec agoMLC election results 2026 LIVE: Pune graduates' constituency records 62.8% turnout, while teachers’ seat sees 85.9% voting
- 12 Mins agoWhat's the equation in Karnataka?
- 19 Mins agoBihar to see multi-cornered fights
- 30 Mins agoBihar to witness contest on 8 seats
- 38 Mins agoBattle between BJP and SP in Uttar Pradesh
- 42 Mins agoResults to be declared for UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka today
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: The results for elections on 28 seats across the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka will be declared on Tuesday, October 27, with vote counting scheduled to begin at 8am. Polling on these seats took place on October 23. 182 candidates competing for five seats in Maharashtra...Read More
In Maharashtra, 182 candidates are competing for five seats. The electoral battle spans three Graduates’ constituencies - Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with two Teachers’ constituencies located in Pune and Amravati.
Karnataka to see Congress vs BJP-JD(S) alliance
Karnataka is witnessing elections to four Legislative Council seats, covering 17 districts across the state. The main political showdown is between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) NDA alliance. Among the constituencies drawing particular attention are Bengaluru and North-East Teachers’ constituencies, along with West and South-East Graduates’.
UP will see counting across 11 seats with 152 candidates in fray
Elections in Uttar Pradesh were concluded across 11 seats, with 152 candidates. The polls covered five Graduates’ and six Teachers’ constituencies with 14,81,310 registered voters. 2,697 polling stations were set up across 72 districts. Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Unnao were excluded from the electoral exercise.
The contest mainly features the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party, along with some independent contenders and party rebels.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered immediate suspension of six supervisory officers, besides disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel over dereliction of duty and lapses in supervision work during the biennial election for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Agra teachers’ constituency, HT reported.
Results to be declared for 8 seats in Bihar
In Bihar, polling happened on eight seats, including four Graduates’ and four Teachers’ constituencies. The exercise covers four graduates’ constituencies - Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi and four teachers’ constituencies - Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.
Ahead of counting, a delegation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders on Monday submitted a detailed memorandum to the state election office, seeking ironclad safeguards against any possible irregularities, HT reported.
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Pune graduates' constituency records 62.8% turnout, while teachers’ seat sees 85.9% voting
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: 182 candidates are competing for five seats in Maharashtra. The electoral battle will be witnessed in three Graduates’ constituencies - Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with two Teachers’ constituencies located in Pune and Amravati.
The graduate constituency in Pune is witnessing a contest between BJP candidate Smita Jadhav and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) nominee Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav, with Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sunil Modi also in the fray. In the teachers’ constituency, BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade is challenging sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar, while independent candidate Sachin Sanap, backed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and former MLA Dattatray Sawant have joined the contest.
In the graduate constituency, 2,43,611 of the 3,88,019 registered voters exercised their franchise across Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, HT reported earlier.
The teachers’ constituency saw 53,185 of the 61,940 registered voters casting their votes. The constituency covers the same five districts.
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: What's the equation in Karnataka?
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting will take place on four Legislative Council seats in Karnataka, covering 17 districts. The contest will be witnessed between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) NDA alliance. Among the constituencies drawing particular attention are Bengaluru and North-East Teachers’ constituencies, along with West and South-East Graduates’.
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Bihar to see multi-cornered fights
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Counting for MLC elections is scheduled for Tuesday, with the terms of the sitting members ending on November 16.
The contests in Bihar have drawn particular attention because of the multi-cornered nature of the fights. The ruling NDA, the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) are all in the fray. In the high-profile Patna graduates’ constituency, the contest has been further complicated by the open rift within the JD(U), with Mokama MLA Anant Singh backing a rival candidate of JSP against the party’s official nominee.
Opposition leaders had already alleged misuse of administrative machinery and possible voter impersonation during polling. Tejashwi Yadav had accused the government of slowing down the voting process to facilitate “vote theft.” Monday’s memorandum is the latest formal step by the RJD to put these concerns on record ahead of the crucial counting day, HT reported earlier.
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Bihar to witness contest on 8 seats
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Voting took pace on eight seats in Bihar on October 23. Four graduates’ constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi and four teachers’ constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Battle between BJP and SP in Uttar Pradesh
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: The main contest in Uttar Pradesh features the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The fiercely contested Vidhan Parishad elections from 11 teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies across the state may be small in terms of the electorate size but their outcome on October 27 may send a big political message ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, offering an early indication of the BJP’s organisational strength and the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) ability to challenge the ruling party.
Experts believe that for the BJP, the results will be an opportunity to show that its organisational strength remains intact after the setback suffered in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the SP, it is pointed out, a strong performance would provide an opportunity to claim that the ruling party’s dominance is being challenged and that the Opposition can exploit local grievances and rivalries to its advantage, HT reported earlier.
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Results to be declared for UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka today
MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Results for 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka will be declared on Tuesday. Vote counting will take place in multiple rounds and is scheduled to begin at 8 am