MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting for 28 seats across UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka to begin at 8am

In Maharashtra, 182 candidates are competing for five seats. The electoral battle spans three Graduates’ constituencies - Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with two Teachers’ constituencies located in Pune and Amravati.

Karnataka to see Congress vs BJP-JD(S) alliance

Karnataka is witnessing elections to four Legislative Council seats, covering 17 districts across the state. The main political showdown is between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) NDA alliance. Among the constituencies drawing particular attention are Bengaluru and North-East Teachers’ constituencies, along with West and South-East Graduates’.

UP will see counting across 11 seats with 152 candidates in fray

Elections in Uttar Pradesh were concluded across 11 seats, with 152 candidates. The polls covered five Graduates’ and six Teachers’ constituencies with 14,81,310 registered voters. 2,697 polling stations were set up across 72 districts. Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Unnao were excluded from the electoral exercise.

The contest mainly features the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party, along with some independent contenders and party rebels.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered immediate suspension of six supervisory officers, besides disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel over dereliction of duty and lapses in supervision work during the biennial election for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Agra teachers’ constituency, HT reported.

Results to be declared for 8 seats in Bihar

In Bihar, polling happened on eight seats, including four Graduates’ and four Teachers’ constituencies. The exercise covers four graduates’ constituencies - Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi and four teachers’ constituencies - Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.

Ahead of counting, a delegation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders on Monday submitted a detailed memorandum to the state election office, seeking ironclad safeguards against any possible irregularities, HT reported.