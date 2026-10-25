Result of keenly contested MLC polls in Uttar Pradesh may set 2027 narrative
The intensity of campaigning, mobilisation of senior leaders, internal dissent, clashes between rival supporters and allegations levelled during polling on Friday have raised the stakes much more than they were initially expected to
The fiercely contested Vidhan Parishad elections from 11 teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies across the state may be small in terms of the electorate size but their outcome on October 27 may send a big political message ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, offering an early indication of the BJP’s organisational strength and the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) ability to challenge the ruling party.
The intensity of campaigning, mobilisation of senior leaders, internal dissent, clashes between rival supporters and allegations levelled during polling on Friday have raised the stakes much more than they were initially expected to.
Experts believe that for the BJP, the results will be an opportunity to show that its organisational strength remains intact after the setback suffered in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the SP, it is pointed out, a strong performance would provide an opportunity to claim that the ruling party’s dominance is being challenged and that the Opposition can exploit local grievances and rivalries to its advantage.
The political significance attached to many regions where polls were held will make the outcome even more important. Varanasi, Lucknow and the wider-Gorakhpur-Faizabad belt carry considerable political weight because of their association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, respectively. The BJP’s performance, especially in these regions, will be eagerly watched.
These elections have also brought the BJP’s internal differences into the open. Sanjayan Tripathi, who was denied the ticket for the Gorakhpur-Faizabad seat, joined the SP which fielded him against the BJP nominee. The SP also accommodated Akash Agarwal in Agra after he failed to secure a BJP ticket. The reported resentment of sitting BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh, who publicly backed SP candidate Sanjayan Tripathi, has raised questions about the BJP’s handling of competing ambitions.
“The performance of dissident candidates will be particularly relevant in assessing whether ticket related discontent has had consequences beyond individual leaders,” a senior BJP leader said. He pointed out that allegations of irregularities and bogus voting by both camps and skirmishes between supporters only showed the high stakes the two parties had in these polls.
For the BJP, an impressive performance, it is pointed out, would strengthen its claim that its election-management machinery can overcome internal differences and deliver results, But a disappointing showing, particularly in a high profile constituency or where the party heavily invested in its campaign, would trigger many questions much in the same way LS results did.
For the SP, gains would come as a morale booster ahead of 2027 but adverse results may do the opposite.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More