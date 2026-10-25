Result of keenly contested MLC polls in Uttar Pradesh may set 2027 narrative

The fiercely contested Vidhan Parishad elections from 11 teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies across the state may be small in terms of the electorate size but their outcome on October 27 may send a big political message ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, offering an early indication of the BJP’s organisational strength and the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) ability to challenge the ruling party. Elections were held on October 23 to fill 11 seats in the UP Legislative Council. (FILE PHOTO)

The intensity of campaigning, mobilisation of senior leaders, internal dissent, clashes between rival supporters and allegations levelled during polling on Friday have raised the stakes much more than they were initially expected to.

Experts believe that for the BJP, the results will be an opportunity to show that its organisational strength remains intact after the setback suffered in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the SP, it is pointed out, a strong performance would provide an opportunity to claim that the ruling party’s dominance is being challenged and that the Opposition can exploit local grievances and rivalries to its advantage.

The political significance attached to many regions where polls were held will make the outcome even more important. Varanasi, Lucknow and the wider-Gorakhpur-Faizabad belt carry considerable political weight because of their association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, respectively. The BJP’s performance, especially in these regions, will be eagerly watched.

These elections have also brought the BJP’s internal differences into the open. Sanjayan Tripathi, who was denied the ticket for the Gorakhpur-Faizabad seat, joined the SP which fielded him against the BJP nominee. The SP also accommodated Akash Agarwal in Agra after he failed to secure a BJP ticket. The reported resentment of sitting BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh, who publicly backed SP candidate Sanjayan Tripathi, has raised questions about the BJP’s handling of competing ambitions.

“The performance of dissident candidates will be particularly relevant in assessing whether ticket related discontent has had consequences beyond individual leaders,” a senior BJP leader said. He pointed out that allegations of irregularities and bogus voting by both camps and skirmishes between supporters only showed the high stakes the two parties had in these polls.

For the BJP, an impressive performance, it is pointed out, would strengthen its claim that its election-management machinery can overcome internal differences and deliver results, But a disappointing showing, particularly in a high profile constituency or where the party heavily invested in its campaign, would trigger many questions much in the same way LS results did.

For the SP, gains would come as a morale booster ahead of 2027 but adverse results may do the opposite.