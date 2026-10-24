MLC polls in Agra: ECI orders action against police, polling personnel over anomalies

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered action against the police and polling personnel for irregularities and malpractices during the Legislative Council election for the Agra teachers’ constituency on Friday. The Agra divisional commissioner has been directed to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report to the ECI by October 25. (FILE PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said that on the ECI’s directives, accountability of individuals responsible in the repolling-related matter, including police and polling staff, will be fixed. The Agra divisional commissioner has been directed to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report to the ECI by October 25, he said.

The ECI has also instructed that personnel responsible for the irregularities or malpractices leading to the repolling will not be assigned any responsibilities in the repolling process. He said indelible ink will be applied to voters’ right forefingers during repolling.

The CEO said permission will be obtained from the ECI in the prescribed format to commence counting of votes after the successful completion of repolling at three polling stations.

The concerned officials have been directed to make all necessary arrangements for repolling in accordance with ECI instructions within the stipulated time, he said.

ECI ORDERS REPOLL AT THREE POLLING STATIONS ON OCTOBER 26

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered repolling at three polling stations in the Agra Teachers’ Constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on October 26.

The poll panel declared the polling held on October 23 at three polling stations located in Kheragarh, Sainya and Fatehabad as null and void under Section 58A(2)(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Polling was held in 11 MLC constituencies (five graduates and six teachers constituencies of the Legislative Council) across Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

According to a statement by the office of Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa, the returning officer of the constituency recommended a re-poll at the following locations -- polling station number 20 (Tehsil Campus, Khairagarh, room number one), polling station number 21 (Kshetra Panchayat Office, Saiyan, room number one), and polling station number 26 (Kshetra Panchayat Office, Fatehabad, room number one).

The UP CEO’s office said that the voting at these three polling stations will be held on Monday from 8am to 4pm.

The instructions to conduct a re-poll come after the Samajwadi Party had alleged irregularities and “booth capturing” during the Legislative Council elections in several districts, including Agra.

The counting of votes for the Legislative Council elections will take place on October 27.

Samajwadi Party candidate Aakash Agarwal alleged large-scale irregularities and intimidation of his supporters during polling on Friday.

Agarwal met divisional commissioner Nagendra Pratap and later broke down before the media.

“Do I have no right to contest the election? I am being targeted to such an extent that the police might plant drugs or arms on me and put me behind bars alleging I am a Pakistani?” he said, a video of which is viral on social media. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video.

“This is being done to favour those who claim to be protectors of Sanatan and thus I do not intend to remain in such Sanatan. I will go to Eidgah in Lucknow next month and will convert to Islam,” he added, as seen in the video.

Agra police commissioner Deepak Kumar visited booths in Saiya and Fatehabad after the complaints.

“On receiving complaints, I visited certain booths. SP leaders were assured of free and fair polling. Directions of the Election Commission are being complied with,” Kumar said.

A total of 152 candidates were in the fray in 11 constituencies where there was a direct contest between the BJP and the SP.

A total of 1,481,310 voters were registered to exercise their franchise at 2,697 polling booths in the state.