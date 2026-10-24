UP MLC polls: Teachers’ turnout at 50.92%, graduates’ at 38.02% in Lucknow division

Voter turnout in the Lucknow division graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies remained low, with Lucknow district recording the lowest polling in the teachers’ constituency and the second-lowest in the graduates’ constituency. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak standing in queue at Hewett Polytechnic in Lucknow to cast his vote in the UP MLC polls on Friday. (HT)

Overall turnout in the Lucknow division teachers’ constituency stood at 50.92%, while the graduates’ constituency recorded 38.02% polling.

In the teachers’ constituency, Lucknow district recorded 44.89% turnout, the lowest among the seven districts in the division. A total of 20,421 voters were registered in the constituency in the district.

In the graduates’ constituency, Lucknow stood sixth among the seven districts, with 35.82% polling. Pratapgarh recorded the lowest turnout at 34.60%. According to district election office data, 96,070 voters were registered in the Lucknow graduates’ constituency.

Rae Bareli topped the teachers’ constituency turnout chart with 65.72%, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri at 63.52%, Sitapur at 57.87%, Barabanki at 56.41% and Hardoi at 54.07%. Pratapgarh recorded 53.17%, while Lucknow stood last at 44.89%.

In the graduates’ constituency, Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the highest turnout at 45.04%, followed by Rae Bareli at 43.69%, Hardoi at 41.37%, Sitapur at 41.13% and Barabanki at 40.09%. Lucknow recorded 35.82%, while Pratapgarh was last at 34.60%.

Election Commission data show that turnout in the Lucknow teachers’ constituency has declined over the last three elections. It fell to 44.89% this year from 58.99% in 2020 and 62.52% in 2014.

In the graduates’ constituency, turnout stood at 35.82% this year, compared with 36.74% in 2020 and 35.65% in 2014.

BJP, SP workers clash in Itaunja

A verbal altercation broke out between BJP and Samajwadi Party workers outside Rashtrapita Smarak Inter College in Itaunja on Friday after an SP worker allegedly began recording a video of a voter outside the polling station.

According to reports, SP worker Ankur Gupta was recording the video when former BJP mandal president Raju Kashyap objected, leading to a heated exchange. Supporters of both parties soon gathered at the spot, with each side accusing the other of using abusive language.

A scuffle also broke out involving Ishrat Beig, the former Mahona nagar panchayat president. Itaunja police arrived shortly afterwards and brought the situation under control.

BJP workers lodged a complaint with ACP BKT Ankit Bansal, who reached the spot to assess the situation. The former BJP mandal president and other party workers filed a formal complaint regarding the incident.