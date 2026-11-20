New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Karnataka government plea challenging the high court's unbanning bike taxis and paving the way for their return to state roads. SC dismisses Karnataka govt's plea against HC order lifting ban on bike taxis

A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh, after hearing the arguments of different parties, including the cab aggregators, dismissed the appeal filed against the January 23 order of the high court.

While pronouncing the decision of the bench, Justice Sharma recalled a conversation he had with some women in his office who used bike taxis.

"I asked them, 'How do you come to my office?' They said on a motorbike because they do not have the money to hire a cab. I asked them, 'Why don't you take an auto?' They said, 'Sir, it is five times '," Justice Sharma told the lawyers appearing in the matter.

A bike taxi is safer for young girls as it has GPS, he said.

"It is better to regulate it than ban it. Bike taxis are already there in 25 states of the country," he added.

During the hearing, the top court questioned the state's concern over traffic congestion, noting that motorcycles occupy less road space than cars.

The counsel, appearing for the state government, contended that motorcycles and motor cabs were separately defined under the Motor Vehicles Act and that its aggregator rules did not envisage bike taxis.

He said that aggregators had no inherent right to operate such services, citing a 2019 expert committee report that examined safety, congestion and pollution concerns.

The state government expressed willingness to consider permitting bike taxis elsewhere in Karnataka, but refused to allow their operation in Bengaluru.

Bike taxi aggregators submitted that nearly 4.5 lakh passengers benefited from their services in Karnataka and relied on an earlier unchallenged high court ruling and central government notifications issued in 2004 and 2024.

The Centre submitted that motorcycles could be used as taxis under its notifications.

After considering the submissions of different parties, the bench dismissed the state's appeal.

The state government was represented by senior advocates Vikas Singh and Parag

Tripathi.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi represented Uber.

The Karnataka government had challenged the high court's January order, citing passenger safety, insurance coverage and the absence of safeguards for bike taxi riders.

Several auto and taxi driver associations also challenged the high court ruling, contending that permitting bike taxis without comparable regulatory obligations would adversely affect existing transport operators.

On January 23, while lifting the ban on bike taxis, the high court directed the state government to register motorcycles as transport vehicles and issue carriage permits to them.

It passed the order on appeals filed by ANI Technologies, Uber India, and Roppen Transportation Services against the single-judge bench order prohibiting the bike taxis.

On June 16, 2025, the Karnataka government banned app-based ride-hailing aggregators from plying bike taxis.

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