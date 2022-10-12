Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Rahul walks a stretch with transgender community members, they share ordeal

Rahul walks a stretch with transgender community members, they share ordeal

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 05:06 PM IST

Members of the transgender community in Karnataka met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a footmarch from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and shared their stories with him, while highlighting the need for generating employment for them.

Transgender community members meet Rahul Gandhi who is in Karnataka for Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Transgender community members meet Rahul Gandhi who is in Karnataka for Bharat Jodo Yatra.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul walks a stretch with transgender community members, they share ordeal

Members of the transgender community in Karnataka met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a footmarch from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and shared their stories with him, while highlighting the need for generating employment for them.

In a conversation with Gandhi while walking for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,, Riana Rajo, a transgender woman said, “The government doed not understand what aa transgender community is. Transgenders have been suffering a lot and they have been pushed to sex work for survival. The government needs to provide us with work opportunities and create employment for us. Otherwise, the suffering is going to continue for generations”

Another woman said, “I was thrown out of my school in the 10th standard when I complained about a sexual harassment by my seniors. The management told me to change my walking style and behaviour. I was later removed from the school and for living, I had to beg or choose sex work. (Sic)”

The individuals also spoke to Gandhi about the need for a new transgender policy at national level which will provide them job opportunities based on their education. Gandhi told them that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent outfit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have always been against the transgender community. The Congress leader also agreed that there is a need to bring equality among all the sections of society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka bharat jodo yatra + 1 more
bengaluru karnataka bharat jodo yatra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out