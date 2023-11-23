A 77-year-old man was beaten to death during a road rage incident that took place in Bengaluru’s Palace Guttahalli area, reported The Times of India. Initially, police noted it as an accidental death but after reviewing the CCTV footage, it was found that the elderly person who was on his scooter was beaten to death by another motorist on the road. Senior citizen assaulted on Bengaluru road by biker, dies on spot: Report

According to the report, the deceased has been identified as Krishnappa, a resident of Palace Guttahalli area. On November 16, he went out on his scooter to get his medicines and he was rammed by another biker, Sarfaraz Khan, on the road. When Krishnappa yelled at Khan, he was beaten with a stone and got punched in the face. The victim was found dead on the road and police registered it as a road accident death as the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Satish Kumar, son of Krishnappa smelled foul play and examined the CCTV footage nearby. He found the footage of the entire incident where an argument took place between the victim and the accused that led to the brutal assault. Based on the CCTV footage, several cases were filed against Sarfaraz Khan.

Khan is said to be a bike mechanic who moved from Palace Guttahalli area recently. He keeps visiting the area often to catch up with his friends and party with them, said the report. A senior police official also told the publication that they will open a rowdy sheet on Sarfaraz Khan.