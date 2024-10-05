‘Some more Pakistani staying here, will be arrested’: Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara

Days after four people were arrested from Bengaluru Rural for allegedly possessing fake Indian passports, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara claimed that some more Pakistani people were staying here and they will also be arrested. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

G Parameshwara said, "They (Centre) have RAW, IB and other central agencies, they should keep an eye on these things. How they reached Bengaluru and got passports, shows the failure of central agencies. When our police got information they did an excellent job by arresting them. We got further information about some more Pakistani people staying here they will also be arrested."

READ | Bajrang Dal activist files complaint against Karnataka health minister regarding Veer Savarkar remarks

Four foreign nationals who were living in India illegally were taken into custody by Bengaluru police from the Jigani area of rural Bengaluru on September 29.

According to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, the foreign nationals had been residing in the country for the past 10 years and had come to Bengaluru a year ago.

READ | Fact or fiction? Viral video claiming 188-year-old man rescued from Bengaluru cave turns out to be…

The State Home Minister further questioned the intelligence agency for not getting any information about them. He further stated that they also possessed fake Indian passports.

"As per the information I got, they have been in India for the last ten years; they came to Bengaluru a year ago. I don't know definite information about their stay from 10 years; if they have been here for 10 years, why did the intelligence agency not get the information? They went ahead with making fake passports, which will be done through a thorough inspection," Parameshwara said.

READ | Bengaluru civic body cleans up encroachments on popular Church Street, reclaims lake land: Report

He stated police had started their investigation of why they came here.

Speaking on this matter, Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba said that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.

"A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. They have fake Indian passports. We are verifying all the details," Baba said.