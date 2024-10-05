Fact or fiction? Viral video claiming 188-year-old man rescued from Bengaluru cave turns out to be…

Bengaluru’s social media has been abuzz with a sensational video claiming to feature a 188-year-old man found in a cave. Posted by a user called "Concerned Citizen," the clip has sparked wild curiosity and a flurry of discussions across platforms. With such a tantalizing claim, the video quickly caught fire, racking up over 34 million views.(X)

"This Indian Man has just been found in a cave. It’s alleged he’s 188 years old. Insane," The post read. With such a tantalizing claim, the video quickly caught fire, racking up over 34 million views. Watch the video here:

However, social media users, fact checkers and media reports were quick to douse the flames.

As the video gained traction, the platform X stepped in with a disclaimer. It turns out that the elderly gentleman is not a time-traveling relic, but rather a revered Hindu saint known as Siyaram Baba, who actually hails from Madhya Pradesh. His true age? Approximately 110 years old, which, while still impressive, falls short of the nearly two centuries touted in the viral clip.

"Misinformation! The elderly man is a Hindu Saint named 'Siyaram Baba' who lives in Madhya Pradesh, India. According to reports he is about 110 years old," read the disclaimer.

According to a recent article from Navbharat Times, Siyaram Baba resides at Bhatyan Ashram along the banks of the Narmada River and is famous for his legendary tales, including a decade spent standing on one leg in penance. Even at 109, he’s reportedly able to read the Ramayana without glasses and continues to live independently. Devotees flock to seek his blessings, despite his penchant for speaking very little.

Further clarification came from D-Intent Data, which labelled the video as misleading, emphasizing that the saint’s age remains a matter of speculation, with some local legends claiming he could be as old as 130.

“I’m embarrassed I even wrote 188. Anything over 120 would have been ridiculous. Unless he found a lifetime supply of adrenawhatnotnow,” the original user said.

The post also garnered some hilarious replies. “Probably should have left him there. Seems to be working out,” a user wrote.

“The Democrats will try to run that guy for President next,” another said.