Thief snatches gold chain from Bengaluru woman's neck while praying in temple. Video

In a scary video, a man snatched a gold chain from a woman’s neck inside a temple during the pooja ceremony in Bengaluru. The visuals went viral on social media as the burglar dangerously pulled off the chain snatch, causing the danger to her life. The increasing chain snatching incidents in Bengaluru turned out to be a matter of concern of the residents.

According to a report in India Today, the incident happened at Ganesh temple in Shankar Nagar. In the video, a devotees sat inside the temple and recited prayers. One of them was an elderly woman who sat near the temple’s window, and suddenly, a thief snatched a gold chain from her neck through the window. He fled from the scene in seconds, triggering a panic inside the temple.

The woman’s head was also hit to the window during the incident. Bengaluru Police registered a case, and an investigation is ongoing. The increasing chain snatching incidents in Bengaluru turned out to be a matter of concern of the residents.

A user said, “The chain snatcher gives Life long trauma for the family and the person only to make ₹20k for his booze and ciggs or weed that'll last him for 2 weeks. Real thieves are the big jewellery makers & the police. Everyone in this process knows the sentiments, but no one values it.” Another user said, “Thieves never change. They must have their hands broken to make it tough for them to steal.”

In another incident, A 70-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by a miscreant who broke into her home in north Bengaluru on the same day. The incident occurred at a multi-storey building near Bairaveshwara Circle in Sidedahalli, where the elderly woman, Manamma, resides alone. The robbery happened between 12.20 am and 12.40 am on Friday.