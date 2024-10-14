Karnataka BJP MLA Muniratna and three others get anticipatory bail in rape case

A special court in Bengaluru granted an anticipatory bail on Monday evening to BJP MLA Muniratna and three other accused in a rape case, reported PTI. Along with Muniratna, Lohit, Kiran, and Manjunath were three others who were granted bail by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat. BJP's Munirathna

Also Read - Karnataka BJP MLA held for ‘harassing contractor, using casteist slur’

The case was filed against Munirathna and others following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman, a social worker from Rajarajeshwari Nagar who had been active in the BJP. The FIR was registered at the Kaggalipura police station.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed under IPC Sections 354A, 354C, 376, 506, 504, 120(b), 149, 384, 406, 308. Apart from the BJP MLA Munirathna, six other individuals have been charged in the case, including Vijay Kumar, Sudhakara, Kiran Kumar, Lohit Gowda, Manjunath and Loki.

Also Read - BJP protests against state govt decision to withdraw 2022 Hubballi violence case

Muniratna was taken into custody on September 14 night by Bengaluru police for allegedly threatening a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor. According to Kolar Superintendent of Police (SP) B Nikhil, Munirathna was taken into custody by Bengaluru police with the help of Kolar Police while he was travelling to Andhra Pradesh. He was taken into custody near Kolar.