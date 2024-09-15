Rajarajeshwari Nagar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA M Munirathna was arrested at Nangali in Mulabagilu taluk, Kolar district, on Saturday for allegedly harassing a contractor, issuing threats to him and hurling casteist slur at him. The MLA was arrested when was heading towards Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, officers aware of the matter said. Karnataka BJP MLA held for ‘harassing contractor, using casteist slur’

The arrest was made followed the registration of two separate cases against him on Friday.

The Vyalikaval police registered a case against Munirathna based on a complaint of the contractor, Cheluvaraju, who is associated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The complaint with the city police commissioner accused the MLA of threatening him over bribes related to garbage management and disposal. The contractor claimed to have received death threats and caste-based abuse.

Cheluvaraju told reporters that he has been managing solid waste collection and disposal at the D Devaraju Arasu truck terminal in Lakshmidevinagar ward since 2019, after securing the tender for the work.

According to his statement, Munirathna in 2021 had promised to arrange for 10 garbage autos through BBMP in exchange for a bribe of ₹20 lakh. Despite making the payment, the autos were never provided, it added.

“When I questioned him about this, I was treated rudely,” Cheluvaraju told reporters. He further alleged that he was repeatedly pressured to pay bribes over the following months. When he refused to comply with, he claimed that the MLA’s associates issued death threats, warning him, “You will be killed just like Renukaswamy.”

Renukaswamy, 33, had sent obscene messages to actor Pavithra Gowda, which enraged her friend Darshan Thoogudeepa, also an actor, allegedly leading to the murder of Renukaswamy.

“Based on a complaint, we have registered an FIR against MLA Munirathna, his secretary, Vijaya Kumar, associates Abhishek and Vasanth Kumar under IPC sections 37 (coercion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (public mischief), 385 (extortion), 420 (cheating), and 323 (causing hurt), facing a range of charges for their alleged wrongdoing,’’ a police officer said requesting anonymity.

Based on a complaint of BBMP corporator Velu Naikar, police have registered another case under the SC/ST Act, 1989, and also applied IPC sections 153, 153A, 509, and 504, alleging offences such as willful disrespect, provocative statements, promoting inter-group animosity, and outraging a woman’s modesty.”

“If it is proved that the voice recordings are mine, then I will tender my resignation,” Muniratna told reporters. “It is a political conspiracy against me by the opposition,” he added.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah took a sharp jab at BJP leaders following the circulation of an audio clip, allegedly of Munirathna, in which he is purportedly heard making offensive remarks towards a contractor and threatening him. Referring to the audio, the CM took to ‘X’ to express his outrage.

“BJP leaders who constantly preach about culture should first clean the mouth of their MLA Muniratna, who is spewing filth, and then speak to the town,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

He further condemned BJP’s treatment of the Dalits and marginalised communities, saying, “The BJP’s slogan of ‘We are all Hindus’ only lasts during elections. Once the elections are over, they see Dalits and the oppressed differently. The disgusting language used by Muniratna in the viral audio is a testimony to the hatred and impatience BJP leaders hold towards these communities.”

In his post, Siddaramaiah also referenced Muniratna’s derogatory remarks towards Dalit and Okkaliga communities, his demands for money, and threats of violence. “These are serious crimes,” he added.

Siddaramaiah challenged BJP state president BY Vijayendra and opposition leader R Ashoka, saying, “Do they have the courage to stand up and address the actions of their goon-like MLA Muniratna?”

He added, “Support Muniratna’s statement and reveal their anti-Dalit stance, or apologize to the Dalit community and expel Muniratna from the party.”

The BJP issued a notice in connection with allegations of bribery and caste abuse. The notice was issued by BJP State Disciplinary Committee President Lingaraja Patil, requiring Munirathna to clarify the accusations against him.