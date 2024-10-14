BJP protests against state govt decision to withdraw 2022 Hubballi violence case

BJP leaders including State Party President BY Vijayendra and State Assembly LoP R Ashoka along with other leaders staged a protest against the Congress government in Karnataka for its decision to withdraw criminal cases against AIMIM leaders who were accused in the Hubballi riots of 2022. BY Vijayendra.

Th BJP leaders along with other party leaders raised slogans and demonstrated the protest against the state government's decision to withdraw the cases against AIMIM leaders accused of leading a mob that attacked the police and threatened to break into the police station in Hubballi in 2022.

Deputy leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad said, "We strongly oppose the disgraceful withdrawal of the Hubballi riot case and the shameless protection of MLA Vinay Kulkarni, who faces serious rape allegations. This government's actions reflect a dangerous pattern of shielding its own, no matter the severity of their crimes. Siddaramaiah must resign immediately and face an impartial inquiry into the MUDA scam. Vinay Kulkarni must be arrested without delay. Anything less will confirm the Congress's commitment to protecting wrongdoers."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also condemned the Congress government in Karnataka for withdrawing cases against individuals he referred to as "Islamic fundamentalist elements."

According to Joshi, these individuals were involved in violent incidents, including an attack on a police station.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said, "The Congress party government in Karnataka has withdrawn very serious cases of Islamic fundamentalist elements. I want to bring it to the knowledge of the country through you that this was an attack."

Joshi explained that the cases were filed against individuals who allegedly attempted to kill police officers and burn down a police station. These cases were initially filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a law used to address activities deemed anti-national or harmful to the government.

He emphasised the severity of the charges, saying that the accused had been denied bail multiple times by various courts, including the trial court, high court, and Supreme Court.

He expressed outrage at the decision to drop these cases, and said, "In spite of having all such facts before them, they have withdrawn the case against them, which is a most condemnable thing. It means the Congress party is trying to join hands for their vote bank politics with the people who are anti-social, and anti-national, and where there are very serious cases under UAPA. I strongly condemn this."

This comes after the Congress-led Karnataka government decided to withdraw criminal cases against AIMIM leaders who were accused of leading a mob that attacked the police, threatened to break into the police station and accused of inciting violence during the Hubballi riots in April 2022.

The cases against them included criminal charges such as attempted murder and rioting, which have now been dropped despite objections from the prosecution, police and the department of law.

The withdrawal of the case has received strong backlash from the opposition, with the BJP accusing Congress of trying to appease the Muslims.

The unrest began on April 16, 2022, following the posting of a derogatory image on social media depicting a saffron flag atop a mosque that sparked outrage within the Muslim community, leading to a large protest outside the Old Hubballi Police Station.

The demonstration quickly escalated into violence, with thousands of individuals reportedly participating in a riot that resulted in the injury of four police officers and significant damage to public property.