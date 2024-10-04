Three more Pakistani nationals living under fake identities arrested from Bengaluru: Report

Bengaluru police have apprehended a couple and their minor daughter, who are allegedly Pakistani nationals residing in the Peenya area under assumed identities. Four special teams have been formed to explore different angles of the case.

The accused, identified as Syed Tariq, 51, his wife Anila Tariq, 48, and their 13-year-old daughter, were reportedly residing in a rented house under the names Chouhan and Deepali Chouhan, according to police sources, as reported by The Hindu. The family is believed to have entered India from Pakistan through the porous Bangladesh border and has lived in various locations, including Chennai, before settling in Bengaluru.

Tariq held an Aadhaar card identifying him as Chauhan, while his wife's Aadhaar listed her name as Deepali Chauhan, Deccan Herald reported.

Four special teams have been formed to explore different angles of the case, according to a senior police officer, the report further added.

Recent arrests of illegal foreign nationals

On September 29, four foreign nationals who had been living in India illegally were taken into custody by Bengaluru police from the Jigani area of rural Bengaluru.

According to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, the foreign nationals had been residing in the country for the past 10 years and had come to Bengaluru a year ago, ANI reported.

"As per the information I got, they have been in India for the last ten years; they came to Bengaluru a year ago. I don't know definite information about their stay from 10 years; if they have been here for 10 years, why did the intelligence agency not get the information? They went ahead with making fake passports, which will be done through a thorough inspection," Parameshwara said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. They have fake Indian passports. We are verifying all the details, the police said.

