Pakistani national, family arrested in Bengaluru for 10 years of illegal stay in India with fake passports: Report

Four foreign nationals who had been living in India illegally were taken into custody by Bengaluru police from the Jigani area of rural Bengaluru. A case had been registered and an investigation was underway

The police arrested a Pakistani national, his wife, and her parents on Sunday evening, reported Deccan Herald.

According to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, the foreign nationals had been residing in the country for the past 10 years and had come to Bengaluru a year ago, ANI reported.

The State Home Minister further questioned the intelligence agency for not getting any information about them. He further stated that they also possessed fake Indian passports.

Ten-year stay in India?

"As per the information I got, they have been in India for the last ten years; they came to Bengaluru a year ago. I don't know definite information about their stay from 10 years; if they have been here for 10 years, why did the intelligence agency not get the information? They went ahead with making fake passports, which will be done through a thorough inspection," Parameshwara said.

He stated police had started their investigation of why they came here.

Speaking on this matter, Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba said that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.

"A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. They have fake Indian passports. We are verifying all the details," Baba said.

