Bengaluru-bound bus carrying 50 passengers overturns on expressway, 15 injured

A bus carrying at least 50 passengers overturned while navigating a turn on an expressway near Mandya, resulting in injuries to a total of 15 individuals, Times Now reported. Driver’s excessive speed was a key factor in the incident, according to the authorities.

According to the report, the bus en route from Mysore to Bengaluru was reportedly speeding when the incident occurred.

The video obtained by Times Now reveals that the bus lost control while transitioning from the expressway to a service road, resulting in it flipping over and crashing into a parked car.

(Also Read: Disturbing video shows KSRTC bus run over woman in Karnataka's Tumakuru)

What caused the accident?

Driver’s excessive speed was a key factor in the incident, according to the authorities. According to Times Now, a total of 15 individuals sustained injuries in the incident, with 12 suffering minor injuries and three, including the bus driver, experiencing more serious injuries. All injured passengers have been admitted to NIMS Hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway.

Recently, a woman was critically injured after being run over by a state-owned Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus while crossing the road near the bus terminal in Tumakuru, located 70 km from Bengaluru.

A video posted on the social media platform X by a Karnataka portfolio could not be independently verified by HT Digital. According to the post, eyewitnesses claimed the KSRTC bus was allegedly speeding when the woman, apparently unaware of the approaching vehicle, stepped onto the road. As seen in in the video, the collision was severe and resulted in critical injuries to the woman.

In another incident in August, a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus mowed down two bikers crashing into several cars on a busy road. The bikers had sustained critical injuries.

(Also Read: On camera, state-run bus mows down bikers, crashes into cars on busy Bengaluru road)