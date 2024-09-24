Disturbing video shows KSRTC bus run over woman in Karnataka's Tumakuru

A woman was critically injured after being run over by a state-owned Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus while crossing the road near the bus terminal in Tumakuru, located 70 km from Bengaluru. Eyewitnesses claimed the KSRTC bus was allegedly speeding (Representational Image)

A video posted on the social media platform X by a Karnataka portfolio could not be independently verified by HT Digital. According to the post, eyewitnesses claimed the KSRTC bus was allegedly speeding when the woman, apparently unaware of the approaching vehicle, stepped onto the road. As see in in the video, the collision was severe and resulted in critical injuries to the woman.

Watch the video here:

Trigger warning: The following video contains distressing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The post further claims that emergency services responded quickly, and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Recent accidents

A week ago, a 31-year-old Bengaluru techie was killed while navigating a crater-like depression on his scooter on Gear School Road in Kadubeesanahalli. Sai Raj Bilgundi, a resident of Kadubeesanahalli, was dragged along with his scooter for nearly 25 feet, Times of India reported.

In August, a similar incident from Bengaluru went viral, showing a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus mowing down two bikers and crashing into several cars on a busy road. The bikers sustained critical injuries.

According to the CCTV footage, the bus driver lost control, striking the bikers before colliding with a car and an SUV, causing significant damage. Although no lives were lost, the bikers were hospitalized. The incident reportedly occurred on the Hebbal flyover.

