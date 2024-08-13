 On camera, state-run bus mows down bikers, crashes into cars on busy Bengaluru road | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
On camera, state-run bus mows down bikers, crashes into cars on busy Bengaluru road

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2024 11:43 AM IST

While some believe it as a brake failure and a few people also call it negligence of the BMTC driver in Bengaluru.

A scary video has emerged from Bengaluru where a BMTC bus was seen mowing down two bikers and crashing into a few cars on a busy road. The bikers who were seen in the video are said to be injured and more details about the accident are yet to be revealed.

Note - Disturbing visuals, view discretion advised. 

 

According to a viral CCTV footage, the bus driver lost control over the bus and ran over the bikers ahead. It further ran into a car and another SUV and ended up damaging the vehicles. However, reports suggested that no lives were lost but the bikers were hospitalized. This incident is said to be happened on a Hebbal flyover.

Also Read - Bengaluru's state-run bus with 30 passengers onboard catches fire on MG Road. VIDEO

Meanwhile, BMTC is looking into the matter and examining the cause of the accident. While some believe it as a brake failure and a few people also call it negligence of the driver. BMTC is yet to announce the reason for such a horrific accident which could have led to loss of multiple lives.

(This is a breaking story and more details will be added)

