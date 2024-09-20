Bengaluru techie killed after being dragged by truck for 25 feet following scooter accident: Report

A 31-year-old Bengaluru techie was killed early Thursday while navigating a crater-like depression on his scooter on Gear School Road in Kadubeesanahalli. The victim was originally from Kalaburgi district (Stock Image)

Sai Raj Bilgundi, a resident of Kadubeesanahalli, was dragged along with his scooter for nearly 25 feet, Times of India reported.

The victim was near his workplace when he hit an uneven patch on the road. While navigating a crater-like depression, a truck carrying cement bricks from Kadubeesanahalli to Bellandur struck him between 4.55 am and 5 am, the report added.

Eyewitness report

As per an eyewitness report in TOI, Bilgundi was riding at a normal speed when he tried to avoid a rectangular duct that was lower than the road surface. A speeding truck carrying cement bricks hit him, dragging him and his scooter for 25 feet. The eyewitness also said the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

What did the officials say?

According to TOI, DCP (Traffic-East) Kuldeep Kumar Jain said notices would be issued to the BBMP and BWSSB, seeking explanations regarding the accident. BWSSB officials denied any connection to the ducts, while BBMP Chief Engineer (Mahadevapura) M Lokesh confirmed that the two closed ducts were for laying optical fiber cables (OFC).

The report also mentioned that a resident had raised concerns about the misaligned duct covers on the BBMP's Sahaaya app a few weeks prior.

The victim, originally from Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, had been living in Bengaluru for over 10 years. He worked as a senior network engineer at an IT firm and lived alone in a rented room.

A week ago, three students in Bengaluru were killed in a late-night accident. The victims, identified as Rohith, Sujith, and Harsha, all 22 years old and studying for a BSc in Agriculture at Yelahanka, were involved in a fatal collision on Airport Road.

