Gurugram accident: Shocking video shows the moment biker collided with SUV

A disturbing video of a 23-year-old biker, who died last week after being hit by a SUV driving in the wrong direction on the Golf Course Road near Belvedere Park, DLF Phase II in Gurugram, has gone viral on social media. The video was captured on the victim's friend's GoPro camera. Biker dies after collision with SUV in Gurugram, shocking video caught on camera(Twitter)

In the video, the victim, identified as Akshat Garg, can be seen taking a right turn on Gurugram's Golf Course Road when he collided with the Mahindra XUV 300 car - which was driving in the wrong direction. Garg was thrown off his bike behind the car.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5:45am on Sunday when Akshat Garg and his friend were on their way on different motorcycles to meet a group of riders at Ambience Mall after departing from DLF Downtown. While Garg was riding his motorcycle with safety gear, including helmet and gloves, his friend was following him on another motorcycle from a distance of approximately 100 feet, the police said.

The police informed that the car also had a political party sticker on it.

“Neither the car driver nor Garg had any chance to avoid the collision…The impact flung Garg above the car, and his motorcycle was mangled beyond recognition,” a police officer said.

Following the incident, commuters gathered and alerted emergency services immediately. Garg was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead, the police said.

The police arrested the car's driver, identified as Kuldeep Kumar Thakur, on the spot. According to the police, the accused is a Delhi resident who owns a firm that handles social media campaigns for elections.

An FIR was registered against Thakur under several sections, including 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief causing damage of over ₹20,000), and 166 (compensation after a motor vehicle accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act at DLF Phase-II police station.

Thakur, who was later granted bail, told the police that he was driving as per Google Maps.

Victim's friend narrates incident

The victim's friend, who was on another bike behind him, said that the car was driving in the wrong direction in the lane meant for fast-moving vehicles.

“There were two men in their mid-20s and a dog inside the car. Commuters apprehended them and handed them over to the police. Unfortunately, my friend became unresponsive within seconds after I tried to open his helmet,” he said.

According to Kumar, his GoPro camera - which was fixed on his helmet - recorded the entire accident, but the police did not take a copy of the footage.

“My GoPro camera, fixed on my helmet, recorded the entire accident. But the police didn’t take a copy of the footage, even after seeing it…Later, I found out the car driver was released from the police station,” he said.