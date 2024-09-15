Speeding BMW hits scooter in Indore; 2 women riders flung into air, killed

In a horrific incident, two women riding a scooter were killed after their two-wheeeler was allegedly hit by a speeding BMW car in Indore on Saturday night.



According to a PTI report, Diksha Jadon and Lakshmi Tomar were returning on a scooter after attending the Khajrana Ganesh temple fair. The scooter was badly damaged after being hit by a BMW in Indore.

"According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav told PTI.

As per the report, Tomar, hailing from Shivpuri, was the sole earning member of her family since her father passed away last year. She was working in Indore and supporting her family.



Diksha Jadon, who was originally from Gwalior, was working in a public sector bank in Indore, police officials added.

The car driver fled the scene after the accident. Police said they have registered a case against the car owner and the driver, and launched a search.

Pune Porsche crash

On May 19, two software engineers Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old teenager in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.



The Juvenile Justice Board's decision to grant bail to the teenager on lenient conditions including an essay on road safety and pledging to spend 15 days with traffic police had triggered nationwide outrage.



After the outcry, the JJB had remanded the teenager to remand home on May 22. But on June 25, the Bombay high court ruled the detention illegal. The minor was released on bail and did submit the essay on road safety as mandated by the juvenile board.

Mumbai BMW crash



In July, a 45-year-old woman named Kaveri Nakhwa was riding with her husband Pradeep on Mumbai's Annie Besant road when a BMW car driven by Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's son Mihir hit their vehicle. She was allegedly dragged for 100 metres by the speeding luxury car resulting in severe injuries. Nakhwa succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at the hospital. Mihir Shah was arrested by the police after evading arrest for three days.