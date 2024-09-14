Eight from Bengaluru dead, 30 injured in Chittoor-Bengaluru highway crash: Report

A catastrophic collision on the notorious Moghili Ghat stretch of the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway claimed eight lives and left 30 others injured on Thursday evening. The accident occurred when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus from the Alipiri depot in Tirupati, heading to Bengaluru, was struck head-on by a lorry, and then rear-ended by a second lorry, The Hindu reported. The crash, involving pilgrims returning from Tirumala, caused significant traffic disruptions and a large emergency response. (For Representation)

The impact caused severe damage to the bus, leading to loss of life and numerous critical injuries. The bus was carrying pilgrims returning from a visit to the Tirumala temple when the disaster struck. The force of the collision caused extensive damage, with the bus being sandwiched between the two lorries, the report noted.

Emergency responders, including motorists on the highway and local police from Palamaner, Bangarupalem and Chittoor quickly mobilized to manage the crisis. Four ambulances from Bangarupalem and Palamaner were dispatched to the scene to transport the injured to the Government Area Hospital in Palamaner, and from there, to hospitals in Bengaluru and Vellore, the publication added.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and are in the process of identifying the deceased. The police department has indicated that the number of casualties might rise as they continue their inquiries.

In the aftermath, traffic on the heavily traveled National Highway was severely disrupted, with vehicles stranded on both sides of the crash site. Emergency personnel worked diligently to clear the congestion and restore normalcy. The accident underscores the ongoing safety concerns on the Moghili Ghat section, known for its challenging driving conditions and frequent mishaps.