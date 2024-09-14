Bengaluru woman, her lover arrested for killing mother to hide secret relationship: Report

The Bengaluru police have arrested 29-year-old Pavitra Suresh and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Lovlish, in a case that has shocked the community. The two are accused of conspiring to murder Pavitra's mother, Jayalakshmi, and then fabricating a story to make it appear as though her death was accidental, The Hindu reported. The post mortem revealed the victim was smothered and strangled, not the result of a fall as claimed. (HT File)

The incident came to light on Wednesday when Pavitra initially reported to Bommanahalli police that her mother had suffered a fall in the bathroom, resulting in unconsciousness. Pavitra claimed that she moved Jayalakshmi from the bathroom to a bed, where Jayalakshmi later passed away. This account led to an initial investigation into an unnatural death, and Jayalakshmi’s body was sent for a post mortem examination.

However, the post mortem report, received by the police on Friday, revealed a disturbing truth. It showed that Jayalakshmi had been smothered and strangled, a stark contrast to Pavitra's story. This discrepancy led to further questioning, during which Pavitra confessed to the crime.

The investigation uncovered a motive tied to Pavitra's secret relationship with Lovlish. Jayalakshmi had recently confronted her daughter about the affair, which she vehemently opposed. Despite her mother's warnings, Pavitra continued the relationship, leading to escalating tensions, the report noted. Feeling threatened by her mother's disapproval, Pavitra and Lovlish allegedly plotted the murder to eliminate the source of their troubles.

Pavitra, who has been married for 11 years and has two children, managed a provision store near her mother’s home. Lovlish, a car driver who rented a room from Jayalakshmi, frequented the store and developed a relationship with Pavitra over the past year.