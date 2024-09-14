Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru woman, her lover arrested for killing mother to hide secret relationship: Report

ByYamini C S
Sep 14, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Bengaluru police have arrested Pavitra Suresh and her boyfriend Lovlish for the murder of Pavitra’s mother, Jayalakshmi.

The Bengaluru police have arrested 29-year-old Pavitra Suresh and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Lovlish, in a case that has shocked the community. The two are accused of conspiring to murder Pavitra's mother, Jayalakshmi, and then fabricating a story to make it appear as though her death was accidental, The Hindu reported.

The post mortem revealed the victim was smothered and strangled, not the result of a fall as claimed. (HT File)
The post mortem revealed the victim was smothered and strangled, not the result of a fall as claimed. (HT File)

ALSO READ | Granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed faith in judiciary: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The incident came to light on Wednesday when Pavitra initially reported to Bommanahalli police that her mother had suffered a fall in the bathroom, resulting in unconsciousness. Pavitra claimed that she moved Jayalakshmi from the bathroom to a bed, where Jayalakshmi later passed away. This account led to an initial investigation into an unnatural death, and Jayalakshmi’s body was sent for a post mortem examination.

ALSO READ | ‘Open rape threats’: Bengaluru woman reports yet another road rage incident, claims social media post

However, the post mortem report, received by the police on Friday, revealed a disturbing truth. It showed that Jayalakshmi had been smothered and strangled, a stark contrast to Pavitra's story. This discrepancy led to further questioning, during which Pavitra confessed to the crime.

The investigation uncovered a motive tied to Pavitra's secret relationship with Lovlish. Jayalakshmi had recently confronted her daughter about the affair, which she vehemently opposed. Despite her mother's warnings, Pavitra continued the relationship, leading to escalating tensions, the report noted. Feeling threatened by her mother's disapproval, Pavitra and Lovlish allegedly plotted the murder to eliminate the source of their troubles.

WATCH: Bengaluru's Silk Board stuns netizens with rare 'no traffic' moment in viral video

Pavitra, who has been married for 11 years and has two children, managed a provision store near her mother’s home. Lovlish, a car driver who rented a room from Jayalakshmi, frequented the store and developed a relationship with Pavitra over the past year.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On