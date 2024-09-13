WATCH: Bengaluru's Silk Board stuns netizens with rare 'no traffic' moment in viral video

In a twist that seems plucked straight from the pages of a fantastical urban legend, Bengaluru’s notorious Silk Board Junction — long known for its relentless traffic jams—has been captured in a video showing what appears to be a rare moment of utter serenity. On August 17, an Instagram user shared a clip that has since gone viral, showcasing the area usually synonymous with bumper-to-bumper chaos in a state of surprising tranquillity. Despite the usual gridlock, this rare moment of calm has sparked a mix of awe and curiosity across the city.

The video, which has racked up more than one lakh likes and sparked a flurry of astonished comments, features the man behind the camera marvelling at the sudden absence of the usual vehicular congestion. With palpable excitement, he muses about the potential merits of his recent good karma, joking that he must have done something incredibly right to witness the Silk Board devoid of its typical gridlock.

For years, Silk Board has been the poster child for Bengaluru's traffic woes. Despite the ambitious construction of the Double-Deck Flyover by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to alleviate congestion, the area has remained a notorious bottleneck. During peak hours, the junction transforms into a pressure cooker of honking horns and creeping cars, leaving commuters to navigate through hour-long delays.

In light of this rare sighting, the city’s residents have been left to wonder if this was a fleeting glitch in the matrix or a cosmic anomaly. The social media buzz suggests that some are even contemplating whether this could be an auspicious sign, while others are simply revelling in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness Silk Board in its rare, zen-like state.

“What an evening,” the user wrote, while sharing the video on Instagram.

See the video here:

"They should retire the name "Silk Board". There can't be silk board without traffic," another responded.

“Nah it's AI,” one more user wrote.