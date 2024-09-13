‘Open rape threats’: Bengaluru woman reports yet another road rage incident, claims social media post

A Bengaluru resident has raised concerns about road safety and public order after a harrowing encounter on Kathriguppe Road on Thursday. The woman took to social media to narrate her ordeal, and said she received “open rape threats” from a man travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The individual has submitted evidence to the police and expressed frustration over inadequate support and safety concerns.(X)

According to the social media post, the individual was driving along Kathriguppe Road when an auto rickshaw suddenly swerved from the left to the extreme right, nearly colliding with two other vehicles and causing a pileup. The driver of the auto rickshaw continued driving recklessly without acknowledging the dangerous manoeuvre, the post said.

The situation escalated when, at a red traffic signal, a young man from the auto rickshaw approached the woman’s vehicle. The passenger, described as being around 21 or 22 years old, allegedly confronted the woman with a barrage of insults and threats, attempting to break the window and pry open the door while surrounded by onlookers.

“There was a young man in the auto who walked up to me when the signal turned red. He cursed me, my mother, and my entire family out. In beautiful, colourful language. He called us both prostitutes, explained in detail about all the positions we would have intercourse with men in, and then showed me how he would give me oral pleasure (with his tongue between his fingers),” the post read.

“He seemed to have assumed that I didn’t know the language, so his insults got even more colourful until the signal turned green, and he said that he would kill me and my entire family after raping us if the video I recorded of his misbehaviour ever got out,” the woman added in the post.

The woman has also submitted the footage of the incident to the police and has expressed deep concern over the lack of immediate support from authorities. She added that she has even temporarily left town due to feeling unsafe, citing a lack of clarity and urgency in police communications.

“If you can help, do. If you can’t, kindly stay away. It’s the nicest way I can ask you to not spread “woke” nonsense on this post. It’s about safety. Nothing else. It’s about inciting violence for no good reason,” the woman further stated.

This incident has highlighted broader issues of safety and public decorum in Bengaluru amid rising road rage cases. Many residents are now calling for improved enforcement of traffic laws and greater accountability for those who exhibit violent or reckless behaviour on the roads.