Bengaluru traffic advisory for Ed-Milad procession on September 16; Check alternate routes

With the Ed-Milad procession scheduled for September 16, a significant gathering is anticipated at the YMCA ground on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru. To manage the increased traffic flow, the city traffic police have implemented comprehensive traffic arrangements and restrictions. Motorists are advised to avoid restricted areas and follow alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Procession Routes:

The following routes will be used for the procession:

1. JC Nagar Dargah to Shivajinagar Cantonment

2. Yelahanka Old Town Mosque to Yelahanka Old Town Mosque

3. Old Bus Stand to Sannamanikere

4. Bellahalli Cross to Nagawara Signal

5. Rajagopalnagar Main Road to Peenya 2nd Stage

6. South End Circle to RV Road near Lalbagh West Gate Circle

7. Geeta Junction to South End Circle

8. Bendre Junction to Obalappa Garden Junction

9. Mahalingeshwara Layout to Adugodi

All processions will conclude at YMCA ground, the advisory stated.

Traffic Restrictions:

- Vehicle movement from Nethaji Junction to Tannery Road via Pottery Circle is prohibited.

- Masque Junction to MM Road Junction will be temporarily one-way; vehicles from Nethaji Junction can head towards Mosque Junction.

- All vehicles are restricted from Nethaji Junction to Haines Junction.

- Partial restrictions apply to vehicles from Nagawara Junction towards Pottery Circle.

Alternative Routes:

1. Vehicles on Nrupathunga Road from K.R. Circle should divert through Cubbon Park to Siddalingaiah Circle or turn right at Central Library and travel against traffic towards Hudson Circle.

2. Traffic from J.C. Road should proceed towards Police Corner and K.G. Road, with alternate routes to Richmond Circle and Residency Road via P. K. Lane and O.T.C. Road.

3. Richmond Road traffic heading to K.G. Road should use R.R.M.R. Road, Hudson Circle, and Police Corner.

4. Entry to Cubbon Park from Hudson Circle is restricted; access is only allowed towards Siddalingaiah Circle.

5. Vehicles from Mysore Road towards YMCA should divert via Sirsi Circle and Chamarajpet.

6. Traffic from Nethaji Circle towards Tannery Road can use Clarence Railway Overbridge and Lingarajapura Flyover.

7. Vehicles from Masque Junction should divert via Coles Road and Sanders Road to reach Haines Junction.

8. Traffic from Thanisandra to Shivajinagar should use Hennur Junction and Siddappareddy Junction.

9. Vehicles from Shivajinagar to Nagawara should divert via Spenser Road and Coles Road.

10. Traffic from R.T. Nagar via K.B. Sandra should turn left at Veerannapalya Junction towards Nagawara.

Parking Restrictions:

Parking is banned on major roads including:

– Nrupathunga Road

– K.G. Road

– N.R. Road, and various other key locations.