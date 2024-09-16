Biker struck by car near on Golf Course Road at DLF-P3 dies

A 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a car driving in the wrong direction on Golf Course Road near Belvedere Park, DLF Phase II, early Sunday morning. Police, on Monday, said that the victim was on a motorcycle ride with a friend when the fatal accident took place. The mangled bike. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Investigators said that the incident took place at about 5.45am on Sunday when the deceased, identified as Akshat Garg of Pochanpur in Dwarka, Delhi, was riding his motorcycle with safety gear including helmet and gloves. His friend and colleague, Pradyuman Kumar, aged 22, was following him on another motorcycle from a distance of approximately 100 feet, they added.

The two men had started their journey from different locations—Garg from Dwarka and Kumar from New Palam Vihar—and had planned to meet a group of riders at Ambience Mall after departing from DLF Downtown, police said. According to investigators, after crossing the Sikanderpur-Cyberhub flyover, they approached a turn when a speeding Mahindra XUV 300 car suddenly appeared, coming from the wrong direction. The car, which had a political party sticker on it, collided head-on with Garg’s bike, they added.

A senior police officer said, “Neither the car driver nor Garg had any chance to avoid the collision.” He further described the scene, saying, “The impact flung Garg above the car, and his motorcycle was mangled beyond recognition.”

According to the officer, commuters quickly gathered, and emergency services were alerted. Despite an ambulance arriving within five minutes and taking Garg to a nearby hospital in DLF Phase-II, doctors pronounced him dead, he added.

Garg’s friend, Kumar, tried to help him. “There were two men in their mid-20s and a dog inside the car. Commuters apprehended them and handed them over to the police. Unfortunately, my friend became unresponsive within seconds after I tried to open his helmet,” Kumar added.

Kumar also noted that the car was driving in the wrong direction in the lane meant for fast-moving vehicles. “My GoPro camera, fixed on my helmet, recorded the entire accident. But the police didn’t take a copy of the footage, even after seeing it,” he added, expressing frustration. “Later, I found out the car driver was released from the police station,” Kumar alleged.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that the driver was arrested from the spot. “He was later identified as Kuldeep Kumar Thakur, 25, of Madhubani, Bihar. He lived in Ghitorni, Delhi and owned a firm that handles social media campaigns for elections,” Kumar added.

“He told police that he was returning from Palwal and was driving as per Google Maps which prima facie doesn’t seem right. He was later granted bail from the police station,” he added.

Garg worked at a multinational travel firm with its office in DLF Downtown. He and Kumar regularly joined other riders on Sunday morning pleasure rides.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Thakur under several sections, including 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief causing damage of over ₹20,000), and 166 (compensation after a motor vehicle accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act at DLF Phase-II police station.