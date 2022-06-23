To apply SC/ST Act, abuse must be in public place, says K'taka HC: Report
The Karnataka high court has ruled that offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be registered only if casteist abuse happens in a public place, news agency PTI reported. The HC was hearing a pending case against a person who allegedly abused the petitioner in a building's basement, where the victim and his co-workers alone were present. The HC quashed the case citing its order.
Justice M Nagaprasanna, in his verdict on June 10, said: "Two factors will emerge from a reading (of the statements) – one being, the basement of the building was not a place of public view and two, only persons who claim to be present were the complainants and other employees of Jayakumar R Nair or friends of the complainants. Hurling of abuses is clearly not in a place of public view or a public place (required) for the Act to be attracted..."
The alleged incident happened in 2020, when Rithesh Pias was claimed to have abused Mohan on the basis of his caste.
According to PTI , Justice Nagaprasanna also pointed to other factors, such as a dispute the accused had with the building owner, Jayakumar R Nair. Pias, the accused, reportedly secured a stay on the construction of Nair's building. In this matter, the court concluded, PTI said, that the owner, Nair, was 'firing at Pias on the shoulder of his employee (Mohan)'.
PTI further quoted the court as saying the above dispute 'cannot be brushed aside as it demonstrates a clear link in the chain of events'.
The court dismissed all charges against Pias, including those of voluntarily casuing hurt.
"For an offence punishable under Section 323... there should be hurt caused in the squabble. However, in this case, Mohan's wound certificate shows a simple scratch mark on the fore-arm and another scratch mark on the chest. Bleeding is not what is indicated. Therefore, simple scratch marks cannot become offence under Section 323 of the IPC," the court said.
"In light of the afore-quoted facts, when the basic ingredients of the offence are missing, then permitting such proceedings to continue and to compel the petitioner to face the rigmarole of criminal trial will be totally unjustified, leading to abuse of the process of law," the court concluded.
With input from PTI
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
-
Warner sends out warning after Australia's shock ODI series loss to Sri Lanka
Australia have fallen to their first ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka since 1992 but senior opening batter David Warner believes that there is a silver lining in the loss. Warner was dismissed for 99 in the fourth ODI, which Sri Lanka went on to win by four runs. They thus took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one match to go.
-
Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker end two-year relationship, says report
Model Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker have called it quits, as per a new report. The two were dating for almost two years.
-
Sensex rises 443 points to end day at 52,266; Nifty closes session at 15,575
From the Sensex pack, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo ended with gains while Seoul settled lower. European markets were trading in the red in mid-session deals.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics