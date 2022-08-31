Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
The “Active Bleeding Control” (ABC) programme is an initiative of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Ramaiah Medical College, jointly with the University of Pennsylvania Institute for Advanced Study of India (UPIASI), Paediatric Simulation Training and Research Society, India, and GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute in collaboration with Dr Vinay Nadkarni, Medical Director of the Centre for Simulation, Advanced Education and Innovation at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
They have also developed a kit to help the trained on the spot to immediately control the bleeding of accident victims. "In this hands-on interactive skills training, one can identify life-threatening bleeding, learn to apply compression dressing for uncontrolled bleeding, wound packing for continued bleeding and tourniquet application to stop bleeding", the Ramaiah Medical College said in a statement.
"This entire programme is aimed at training bystanders, students, youth, drivers and other people who are on the spot", said Dr Aruna C Ramesh, Professor and Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, under whose leadership the initiative was launched.
Dr Nadkarni, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation and Chancellor Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS), M R Jayaram, Secretary to Government of Karnataka, PWD, K S Krishna Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Chief Executive, Gokula Education Foundation, M R Sreenivasa Murthy, the RUAS Vice-Chancellor K K Raina were among those present at the launch.
