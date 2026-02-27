Bengaluru, An employee and his friend were arrested for allegedly stealing ₹91.76 lakh from a private firm here where the former worked as a cashier, police said on Friday. Two arrested for theft at private firm in Bengaluru

The cashier has been identified as Dhananjay , a resident of RT Nagar in Bengaluru. His friend Praveen a native of Malavagoppa in Shivamogga district was also picked up, they said.

With their arrests, police claimed to have recovered ₹81.66 Lakh cash from them.

The matter was reported at Sadashivanagar police station here on February 20, police said.

According to police, the theft took place at a private firm on BEL Road in Bengaluru.

In his complaint, the company's owner claimed that on the night of February 19, he left office after locking the main door. The next morning, staff of a neighbouring shop informed him over the phone that the glass of his office had been broken.

Upon reaching the office and checking, he found that out of ₹1.76 crore kept in the office drawer, an amount of ₹91.76 lakh had been stolen by unknown persons, he alleged.

Following investigation, one of the accused Praveen was secured in Shivamogga along with the car used for committing the offence, police said.

"During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime and disclosed details about another individual who was working in the complainant's office and had facilitated the theft," a senior police officer said.

Based on his information, Dhananjay, who worked at the complainant's office in Sadashivanagar was taken into custody, he said.

"During questioning, he admitted that with the intention of making easy money, he had informed his friends about the cash kept in the office, which led to the theft," he added.

Efforts are ongoing to trace two other absconding accused, police said, adding that further probe is underway.

