Two Bengaluru labourers killed in mudslide at under-construction Koramangala building site

Two labourers were killed and another injured in a mudslide at an under-construction commercial building in Koramangala, Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening. The accident took place at Sidharta Colony, where eight labourers were working on a 20-foot-deep basement. (Representational Image)

Officials said the incident occurred during routine excavation work, marking the second construction-related accident in the city this month, news agency PTI reported.

The accident took place at Sidharta Colony, where eight labourers were working on a 20-foot-deep basement. Around 6.30 pm, mud from a supporting pillar gave way, burying several workers, according to the police.

A rescue team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sarah Fathima arrived after an alert at 7.15 pm. Five workers escaped without injuries, while Lal Muddin (32) and Razauddin Ansari (33), both from Jharkhand, were recovered from the debris and pronounced dead at the scene. Another worker, Saifulla (28), was injured but is currently stable and receiving treatment.

Following the incident, Ansari’s brother filed a complaint with the Madiwala police. Sources said that while the property owner had obtained necessary permissions, the adequacy of safety measures at the site is under review.

This comes weeks after a similar accident in early September, when J Shiva (32) and Madhusudhan Reddy (58) were buried while installing modular rainwater harvesting boxes at a construction site in Yelahanka. The Bengaluru police had booked 14 people, including the head of Embassy Group, in connection with that incident.

Authorities are investigating the Koramangala mudslide and examining whether safety lapses contributed to the accident.

