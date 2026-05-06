Bengaluru, Two police personnel on patrolling duty were allegedly abused and assaulted by a group of four youths after being asked not to consume alcohol in a public place, police said on Wednesday. Two held for assaulting policemen over drinking in public

Two of the accused an engineering student and a software engineer, both in their 20s have been arrested in the case, they said.

Efforts are being made to nab the other two suspects, who have been identified, police added.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 1, when the two personnel, attached to Amrutahalli police station, were patrolling on a two-wheeler near Akashavani Layout, they said.

According to police, while patrolling around 3 am, they noticed four youths who had stopped their car on the road and were consuming alcohol. When they were told to leave, as drinking alcohol in a public place is not permitted, one among them suddenly started abusing them.

When the policemen attempted to take out their lathi from the vehicle, the youths allegedly caught hold of them from behind, grabbed and dragged them, and tore one of their uniforms, the FIR stated.

They assaulted them with their hands and with rings worn, causing injuries to their faces. They also kicked them, causing pain, it said.

Thereafter, the accused allegedly snatched the key of their vehicle, pushed them to the ground, and fled the scene in their car at high speed, police said.

The policemen then immediately went to a hospital for treatment and lodged a complaint against four unknown youths, following which an FIR was registered against them under Sections 121 , 132 , 304 , and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We have arrested two people in the case and efforts are being made to nab the other two suspects who have been identified," a senior police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.