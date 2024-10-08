Uber India launches pet-friendly cab services in Bengaluru, to allow pets on board in taxis

Uber India launched Uber Pet in Bengaluru, where the users can now travel in cabs along with their pets. This facility has already been made available for the cab users in Bengaluru and drivers will welcome pets into their cabs. The company also said that this service will be available exclusively as a reserve-only option in the Uber app for riders in Bengaluru.(AP)

There has been a long-standing request from pet and animal lovers across the country to make cabs a friendly place for pets. Many people had to leave their pets in home; while going out and this new facility will allow the owners to take the animals/birds along with them, without having to worry about their well-being.

During the launch, Shwetha Mantri, head of rider verticals, Uber India said, “We understand how important pets are to their families and including them in our outings is essential. Uber Pet is our effort to make travel more accessible and convenient for pet owners and their companions.”

She further said that the option was designed by keeping pet parents in mind. “Our aim is to provide a seamless experience for pet parents while also creating additional earning opportunities for drivers, allowing everyone to include their beloved pets in their journeys,” she added.

The company also said that this service will be available exclusively as a reserve-only option in the Uber app for riders in Bengaluru. Riders can pre-book their rides from 60 minutes to up to 90 days in advance, said a statement from the company.

This is the first time in Bengaluru where a cab aggregator launched such services for pet parents. The owners had to request drivers to allow their pets inside the car and most of them used to deny such requests, making it tough for their parents.

Amid a tight competition between Ola, Namma Yatri, Uber and Rapido, the cab aggregators are coming up with new options to bring up their game.