Bengaluru, The Bengaluru police have launched a war on drugs and arrested 67 people, including three foreigners, in connection with drug peddling here last month, city Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Tuesday. He stressed that raids will be conducted in every part of the city to identify culprits and seize drugs. "Bengaluru police has launched a war on drugs and we have been maintaining a zero tolerance policy as far as drug peddling, drug transport or drug possession is concerned in the city." "Accordingly, in the month of September, the city police including all the divisions and also the Crime Branch have detected 40 cases under the NDPS Act and they have arrested about 67 persons out of which three persons are foreigners," Dayananda said. According to him, 170 kg ganja, two kg opium, 13 grams of cocaine, 372 grams of 'MDMA', and 998 'Ecstasy' tablets, among others, were seized last month. "Everyday we will be doing raids in every part of the city and identifying the culprits as well as seizing their drugs. In addition to that, many of the foreigners who are indulging in drug peddling in Bengaluru city, we have been deporting them also," he said. So far in 2024, about 80 foreigners were deported to their countries for drug peddling in Bengaluru. "Where ever the case is registered, we try to go to the root of that case to identify from where the drug is being supplied like in HSR layout , where 28 kg of ganja has been seized ...the supply was coming from Tamil Nadu so we are trying to identify who is the main supplier in Tamil Nadu and how he is supplying... that investigation is still going on," Dayananda added.

Launched war on drugs, arrested 67 people for drug peddling in Sept.: Bengaluru police chief