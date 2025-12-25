Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Dec 26-28)

Act On The Spot (Workshop) When life gives you lemons, make citrus jokes.

What: Want to give the actor in you a shot? Start the journey through improvisation with masters of the stage. You’ll be given two minutes in front of an audience, so challenge yourself, give in to your spontaneous thoughts and let the audience in on your imaginary world. Be open to acting notes later.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 7 pm

Where: Church Street Social, Shantala Nagar

Entry: ₹199 onwards. Book on bookmyshow.com

Kaleidoscope (Music night)

What: Traditional bandishes blend with strains of Appalachian dulcimer and electric guitar, while being firmly rooted in the gharana. At this concert featuring Maahi Zaveri, Neil Khopkar, Aniket Gundewar and Kaushik Bhat, the baithak-like setting will offer an intimate ambience to enjoy the golden era of Hindustani music.

When: Saturday; 6pm

Where: Sabha, Shivaji Nagar

Entry: ₹399. Book on Sabhablr.in

Bangalore Astro Camps (Astronomy weekend)

What: Planets, stars and meteoroids come closer to you in this camp set away from the city. Learn how to use high-powered telescopes and train them on the heavens to see distant neighbours up close. A perfect getaway to calm yourself in the outdoors, and learn a thing or two through guided sky tours.

When: Saturday (4pm to 11.55pm), and Sunday (4.30am to 9.55am)

Where: Namaooru Ecostay, Kanakapura

Entry: From ₹3,100. Book on Urbanaut.app

Lemons and Peaches (Stand-up comedy)

What: When life gives you lemons, make citrus jokes. None does it better than Gursimran Khamba, the former AIB comedian. His act recaps his journey, from being a student activist in Delhi University, falling ill, getting married and seeing a different side of adulthood. The perfect recipe for a hilarious, relatable evening.

When: Saturday and Sunday; 7 pm

Where: Kaavu, Whitefield

Entry: ₹799 onwards. Book on bookmyshow.com

Let Poetry Be (Open-mic)

What: Is there a latent poet or performance artist in you waiting to be unleashed? Then head to Attagalatta. The cosy book shop-café has built a safe space for those who want to take their first steps into the limelight. Read out your prose or compositions, or do a dramatic performance of an already famous work. Props and costumes welcome. Applause too.

When: Saturday; 4 pm to 6 pm

Where: Attagalatta, Indiranagar

Entry: Free. Register @urbanaut.app