Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Jan 2-4)

What: Whether its Mumbai vs Bangalore weather snubs or mid-30s hiccups, Shamik has a way of turning adulting into an adventure rather than a tragedy. Fresh off his Edinburgh Fringe run and shows at Soho Theatre London, Chakrabarti has new jokes, ones you haven’t seen on Reels yet. Chuckle your way into 2026, with your homies.

When: Saturday; 5pm and 8pm

Where: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Entry: ₹799. Book on @bookmyshow.com

GK Pravaham (music)

What: Award winning violinists Ganesh and Kumaresh headline a fusion concert that blends Carnatic ragas with guitar riffs and keyboard melodies. Expect some jazz tunes served with Indian rhythm as the musicians jam with maestros such as Trilok Gurtu (percussion) and Keith Peters (bass). Brush up your classical music library with gems from their 53-year-long career, along with some immersive new explorations.

When: Saturday; 6pm

Where: Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram

Entry: From ₹250. Book on fiddlingmonk.com

Barbaad (play)

What: Themes of resilience, power and gender emerge in this adaptation of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play ‘Ruined’. Veteran theatre personality Feisal Alkazi dons the director’s hat for this play about a woman who offers a safe space to women broken by war. It’s set in the jungles of Chattisgarh.

When: Friday; 7.30pm

Where: RangaShankara, JP Nagar

Entry: From ₹250. Book on bookmyshow.com

Dhaatu International Puppet Festival

What: Stories of the mythical heroes in their child avatars come alive in this wood-puppetry show that centres on an excerpt from The Ramayana Saptaswara. It’s your chance to discover the splendour of Karnataka’s indigenous storytelling tradition. This show raises the curtain to the two-day long Dhaatu International Puppetry Show to be held next week. A wooden puppet installation also awaits you at the gallery with its expressive figurines.

When: Saturday; 5.30pm (puppetry), Saturday and Sunday; 11am to 5pm (installation)

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Vasanth Nagar

Entry: Museum entry ticket ₹20

Breezy Basavanagudi (walk)

What: Soak in the balmy vibe of South Bengaluru mornings. From the vibrant Bull Temple, with its buzzing markets, to the slow rhythm of old local houses, the city’s is past still going strong. Dive into some history trivia so you feel more at home in ‘namma ooru’.

When: Saturday; 8am

Where: Basavanagudi

Entry: ₹950. Book at localwalksblr.com