Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Jan 9-11)

What: Dive into your softer moods, with the melodies of the maestro. Celebrating his half a century innings in the field of music, the event will feature the composer’s timeless classics. Joy, sorrow, love, separation… he has a gem for every mood.

What: Die-hard fans of Japanese pop culture rejoice. From Naruto concerts and intense Pokemon card battles to Beyblade tournaments and cosplay events, the event is for anyone who needs a high adrenaline weekend. While you are at it, refresh yourself with Japanese food at the stalls.

The Great Indian Kite Festival

What: A hundred kites will float around in the clouds across the sky, flaunting their vibrant colours. There will be competitions and workshops on kite making as well. Perfect weekend unwind plan. Fly the kites with your family and friends, feel light as you watch them up in the air and leave with some breezy vibes.

Where: January 11 (Sunday); 10 am

Where: Bhoruka Technology Park, Mahadevapura

Entry: ₹199 onwards, @bookmyshow.com

A Woman or Not To Be (play)

What: See Hamlet as a woman in this new play by Adishakti Laboratory of Theatre Arts. Her reworking of the Bard’s story in which everyone dies gives it a contemporary twist too. Hamlet is a Japanese manga loving, anime fan who is a martial arts practitioner. Physical theatre, pop culture imagery and martial arts enhance the experience of this deeply political, experimental work.

When: January 9-10 (Friday and Saturday); 3.30pm and 7.30pm

Where: RangaShankara, JP Nagar

Entry: ₹500 @bookmyshow.com