Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Jan 9-11)
From anime fests and melody-filled concerts to kite flying, experimental theatre and a musical kids’ play — the weekend promises colour and fun
Ota Tokyo 2026 (pop culture)
What: Die-hard fans of Japanese pop culture rejoice. From Naruto concerts and intense Pokemon card battles to Beyblade tournaments and cosplay events, the event is for anyone who needs a high adrenaline weekend. While you are at it, refresh yourself with Japanese food at the stalls.
When: January 10 (Saturday); 10am onwards
Where: Princess Golf, Armane Nagar
Entry: ₹499 on, @bookmyshow.com
Ilaiyaraaja 50: Live Concert
What: Dive into your softer moods, with the melodies of the maestro. Celebrating his half a century innings in the field of music, the event will feature the composer’s timeless classics. Joy, sorrow, love, separation… he has a gem for every mood.
When: January 10 (Saturday); 7pm
Where: Nice Grounds, Madavara
Entry: ₹1,500 onwards @district.in
The Great Indian Kite Festival
What: A hundred kites will float around in the clouds across the sky, flaunting their vibrant colours. There will be competitions and workshops on kite making as well. Perfect weekend unwind plan. Fly the kites with your family and friends, feel light as you watch them up in the air and leave with some breezy vibes.
Where: January 11 (Sunday); 10 am
Where: Bhoruka Technology Park, Mahadevapura
Entry: ₹199 onwards, @bookmyshow.com
A Woman or Not To Be (play)
What: See Hamlet as a woman in this new play by Adishakti Laboratory of Theatre Arts. Her reworking of the Bard’s story in which everyone dies gives it a contemporary twist too. Hamlet is a Japanese manga loving, anime fan who is a martial arts practitioner. Physical theatre, pop culture imagery and martial arts enhance the experience of this deeply political, experimental work.
When: January 9-10 (Friday and Saturday); 3.30pm and 7.30pm
Where: RangaShankara, JP Nagar
Entry: ₹500 @bookmyshow.com
Bannerghatta Sangeetha Mandali (play)
What: A donkey, cat, dog and rooster team up to form a band. An adaptation of the German story, Town Musicians of Bremen, this fun play, directed by Surabhi Vasisht, is full of heart, music, imagination and humour. A chance to rekindle the playfulness in you. Do not be surprised if you find yourself crooning with this adorable band.
When: January 10 (Sunday); 5pm
Where: Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Sudhama Nagar
Entry: ₹300 @bookmyshow.com
