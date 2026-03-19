Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (March 20-22)
Directed by Sujay Ghorpadkar, it’s the story of former tennis star Tony Wendice, who plots the perfect murder of his wife
Saree, These are just Jokes (Stand Up Comedy)
Friday; 7.30pm
Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield
Singapore’s top female comic, Sharul Channa, brings her immensely popular stand-up set to Bengaluru. Her incisive wit, wry humour and relatable anecdotes are at the intersection of questioning cultural norms, breaking barriers and laughing while you’re at it. Sharul’s comedy is sharp without being too heavy. It’s clever and fearless.
₹500. Book on BookmyShow
Stargazing with a telescope
Saturday; 4pm -11 pm
Namooru Ecostay, Kanakapura
Join the team The Great Beyond for an extraordinary stargazing experience, where you can witness the Geminid meteor shower, observe planets, stars, and deep-sky wonders through high-powered telescopes. From captivating stories behind constellations to guided sky tours or beginners and families it is an evening where curiosity meets cosmic wonder.
₹3100 onwards. Book on Urbanaut
Dial M for Murder (Theatre)
Saturday; 7pm
Bangalore International Centre
The Bangalore Little Theatre presents a classic Alfred Hitchcock thriller written by Frederick Knott. Directed by Sujay Ghorpadkar, it’s the story of former tennis star Tony Wendice, who plots the perfect murder of his wife, only for it to go horribly wrong. What ensues is a high-stakes game of improvisation, investigation, all in a cramped apartment set. Will he get away with it? Find out in this edge-of-the-seat drama.
₹500. Book on BookmyShow
The Ravi Iyer Fusion Experience (Musical Performance)
Sunday; 7pm
Bangalore International Centre
Ragas and rock have more in common than you think. This concert inspired by the conversation of diverse musical traditions bridges classical Hindustani and Carnatic ragas with Western strains. Ravi Iyer on guitar, Anirudha S Bhat on mridangam, and Rahul Pophali on tabla, bring the raw energy of rock, smooth blues, and the improvisational spirit of jazz into dialogue with Indian classical genres.
Free. Register with bic@bangaloreinternationalcentre.org
Dharohar Legacy: Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan (Musical Performance)
Sunday; 7 pm
Chowdiah Memorial Hall
The renowned sitar maestro’s musical pedigree extends seven generations. Khan Saab’s musical career began at the age of three, and he has since performed at prestigious music festivals in India and has toured extensively through the world. His unique style of sitar performance, his mesmerising voice, and intuitive approach to rhythm keeps his audience coming back for more.
₹999. Book on BookmyShow
Drag at the Museum (Musical Performance)
Sunday, 12.30pm – 5.30pm
Indian Music Experience Museum
Drag Queens, Rang He Ra (Kannada), Queen Shivangi (Hindi), and Kamani Sutra & Dark Fantasy (English) take over the galleries at the Indian Music Experience for an afternoon of guided walks, bringing their own voice, humour and perspective to stories about women’s and gender marginalised histories in music.
Free. Register @indianmusicexperience.org
Fly me to the Moon (Lecture)
Sunday; 6 pm
Tall Oaks, Whitefield
Space writer and journalist Jatan Mehta is the author of Moon Monday, the only global newsletter to focus exclusively on lunar expeditions and the nations making them. He takes you on a cosmic journey from Apollo to Chandrayaan and the many moons it has taken to land on our closest celestial neighbour. While nations are in a space race to colonise the moon, Jatan breaks down why lunar expeditions are different from trying to take on Mars.
₹799 (includes 1 appetizer and drink) Book on @pintofview.club
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