Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Nov 21-23)
Join music and arts events in Bengaluru this weekend, including workshops, concerts, heritage walks, and performances. Free entry for some!
Words To Tune (music workshop)
Saturday; 2pm-5pm (workshop), 6pm-7.30pm (concert)
Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar
Learn the delicate art of turning ancient poetry into modern soulful music from National-Award-winning singer MD Pallavi and Bruce Lee Mani. With almost three decades worth of musical experience, the two artists hold a masterclass conducted by Kayak on adapting literature into contemporary music, followed by a concert.
Book on urbanaut.app
Filmy Majestic (Heritage walk)
Saturday; 10am-11.30am
Join Bangalore Prayana for a walk that takes you through single-screen theatres. You’ll see India’s first Cinerama theatre, the theatre that installed Bangalore’s first escalator, and the theatre where Dr Rajkumar’s movie ran for two continuous years. Get up close with the history of the movie-going culture in the city since 1896.
Register on Insta @bengaluruprayana or @kodavarthi
Jazz it up (Concert)
Saturday; 7pm
St. Joseph Auditorium, Shantinagar
Mellow melodies at the wrap up of Bengaluru Jazz Fest. Bosch Big Band Jazz Orchestra from Stutteberg Germany headlines. The festival is a celebration of Indo-German Jazz fusion.
Free entry.
Shhh… Listen! (performance)
Sunday: 11am-noon
BIC, Indiranagar
A multi-disciplinary show by Katradi collective and Sangeeta Iswaran, director and founder of Wind Dancers Trust. Kattaikkuttu, Parai, Oyilattam, Oppari, and Bharatanatyam unfold onstage to portray themes of ecological destruction, justice and protest.
Free entry. Register @bangaloreinternationalcentre.org
Chamak (play)
Sunday; 7.30pm
RangaShankara, JP Nagar, directed by Manjari Kaul
Chamak is a 10-year-old girl who chases waves, resolves fights between chickens and loves eating coconut barfis. But her world is about to change. The play explores themes of home and belonging.
Book on bookmyshow.com
Looking at you, Bangalore! (Collage workshop)
Sunday; 11am-2pm
Sabha, Shivaji Nagar
Mumbai illustrator and muralist Ruchi Shah and Berlin-based urban art duo Various & Gould lead a workshop on how to use signs, textures, colours and local elements to map your Bengaluru experience into a collage. Take home your finished piece of art after.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.