Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Nov 21-23)

Words To Tune (music workshop) Learn the delicate art of turning ancient poetry into modern soulful musicat Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar. (Indian Music Experience Museum)

Saturday; 2pm-5pm (workshop), 6pm-7.30pm (concert)

Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar

Learn the delicate art of turning ancient poetry into modern soulful music from National-Award-winning singer MD Pallavi and Bruce Lee Mani. With almost three decades worth of musical experience, the two artists hold a masterclass conducted by Kayak on adapting literature into contemporary music, followed by a concert.

Book on urbanaut.app

Filmy Majestic (Heritage walk)

Saturday; 10am-11.30am

Join Bangalore Prayana for a walk that takes you through single-screen theatres. You’ll see India’s first Cinerama theatre, the theatre that installed Bangalore’s first escalator, and the theatre where Dr Rajkumar’s movie ran for two continuous years. Get up close with the history of the movie-going culture in the city since 1896.

Register on Insta @bengaluruprayana or @kodavarthi

Jazz it up (Concert)

Saturday; 7pm

St. Joseph Auditorium, Shantinagar

Mellow melodies at the wrap up of Bengaluru Jazz Fest. Bosch Big Band Jazz Orchestra from Stutteberg Germany headlines. The festival is a celebration of Indo-German Jazz fusion.

Free entry.

Shhh… Listen! (performance)

Sunday: 11am-noon

BIC, Indiranagar

A multi-disciplinary show by Katradi collective and Sangeeta Iswaran, director and founder of Wind Dancers Trust. Kattaikkuttu, Parai, Oyilattam, Oppari, and Bharatanatyam unfold onstage to portray themes of ecological destruction, justice and protest.

Free entry. Register @bangaloreinternationalcentre.org

Chamak (play)

Sunday; 7.30pm

RangaShankara, JP Nagar, directed by Manjari Kaul

Chamak is a 10-year-old girl who chases waves, resolves fights between chickens and loves eating coconut barfis. But her world is about to change. The play explores themes of home and belonging.

Book on bookmyshow.com

Looking at you, Bangalore! (Collage workshop)

Sunday; 11am-2pm

Sabha, Shivaji Nagar

Mumbai illustrator and muralist Ruchi Shah and Berlin-based urban art duo Various & Gould lead a workshop on how to use signs, textures, colours and local elements to map your Bengaluru experience into a collage. Take home your finished piece of art after.