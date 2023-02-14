When PM Modi exclaimed 'aiyyo' on meeting comedian 'Aiyyo Shraddha'

Comedian Shraddha on Monday shared a couple of pictures from her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans to a glimpse of her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the first picture, Shraddha was seen posing with PM Modi.

In the second group picture, actor Yash and Kantara star Rishabh Shetty were also spotted.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the comedian's fans dropped in their comments.

One of the users wrote, "Aiyoooooo."

Actor Gayatri Bhargavi wrote, "Hearty congratulations! u have earned it." A well-known comedian, Indian actress, radio jockey and television host, Aiyyo Shraddha has primarily worked in the Kannada film industry. She publishes videos in five languages, including Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and English.

She began her career in the IT field. She quit her job in 2008 and became a radio jockey at Fever 104 FM. She has been a radio host for more than nine years. Along with Akul Balaji, she co-hosted the Kannada dance reality series "Dancing Star." She made her acting debut in the 2017 season of the web series "Pushpavalli" on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, PM Modi who is in Bengaluru and inaugurated the Aero India 2023 and India Pavillion.

Earlier today the prime minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka here.

A commemorative stamp was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.