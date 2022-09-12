'Where is my dosa?' Tejasvi Surya trolls Congress after viral video
This was after the BJP MP was criticized on social media for going out to an eatery to review masala dosa when the people of Bengaluru were affected by the floods.
The political discourse around masala Dosa continues in Karnataka with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya now saying he did not receive the parcel that was sent by the Congress. A party "which cannot deliver dosas properly will never be able to deliver promises," the BJP leader said, taking a sharp jibe.
Tejasvi Surya, in a tweet, wrote on Sunday: “Congress held a presser yesterday and announced they have sent a Masala Dosa parcel to my house. It’s been more than 24 hours & I still haven’t received it. They have scammed here as well. They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance! (sic)”
Earlier on Saturday, the Congress workers said they were sending 10 different dosas from popular restaurants of the city to Tejasvi Surya. The opposition party alleged that he was "only worried about the popularity of restaurants and not about people".
A video shared by Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal was widely shared on social media. In the clip, Tejasvi was heard saying: “After watching one of the Instagram reels, I am here in Padmanabhanagar to try out this ‘Benne Masala Dosa’. I am loving this Dosa and I also suggest you all try their Uppittu (Upma) as well. I am sure you all will love it too” The video was claimed to have been shot on September 5 when parts of Bengaluru were facing severe floods due to heavy rains.
An entire office set inside a Bengaluru coffee shop: Internet is amused
The working population in Bengaluru is slowly returning to offices but few people are still continuing to work remotely with the flood water yet to recede in few parts of India's tech hub. Interestingly, a group was spotted working from a coffee shop in the city. While the Internet found it funny, some people also lauded the dedication. Many people were amused about moving a full-fledged working setup to a coffee shop.
Chhattisgarh: Seven persons die after bus rams into stationary truck in Korba
In a tragic incident, seven people were killed and three others injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said. Superintendent of police, Korba, Santosh Singh, in a statement said the incident took place at around 4am at Madai Ghat under Bango police station. The bus was carrying passengers from Korba to Raipur. Seven bus passengers died on the spot and three others suffered injuries.
Delhi Police's dig at Pak cricketers in road safety tweet- ‘...Dekh ke chalo’
A road safety tweet by the Delhi Police, which is now trending on social media, takes a dig at the Pakistan cricket team for dropping a catch in the Asia cup finals. The tweet captures the hit and miss of players - Asif Ali and Shadab Khan - as they bump into each other to drop a sitter with the song 'ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo' playing in the background.
Bengaluru : AAP slams BJP over irregularities in Rajkaluve development
After the silicon valley of India, Bengaluru, reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city, Aam Aadmi Party President of Mahadevpura Constituency slammed BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and said that the latter should answer the submerging of the areas including the irregularities in the development of Rajkaluve. Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy rain in the region.
PM Modi in Noida today | Traffic police issues advisory for commuters
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida on Monday, the city's traffic police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Various diversions on the Delhi-Greater Noida Expressway route have been placed as PM Modi will inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit , being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida at 10:30am.
