Congress sends 10 dosas to Tejasvi Surya after viral video amid Bengaluru flood
The Congress has slammed Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly loitering around eateries to taste Dosas when parts of Bengaluru were facing severe floods. On Saturday, the Congress workers sent ten different Dosas from popular restaurants in the city to Tejasvi Surya alleging that he is only worried about the popularity of restaurants and not about people.
In a viral video, the Congress workers have ordered 10 Dosas and sent it through a doorstep delivery app to the office of the MP. One of the Congress workers took to social media and wrote “Protest against @Tejasvi_Surya for his irresponsibility in delivering his duties. Sent him a parcel of 10 diff Dosas from Top hotels of Bengaluru. Let him have this free Dosas & not worry about marketing of hotel & work for the people of his Parliament.(Sic)”
Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was criticised on social media for going out to an eatery to review masala Dosa when the people of Bengaluru were affected by the floods. Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal shared a video of Tejasvi tasting dosa which went viral drawing flak. In the video, Tejasvi Surya was seen eating masala Dosa and saying, “After watching one of the Instagram reels, I am here in Padmanabhanagar to try out this ‘Benne Masala Dosa’. I am loving this Dosa and I also suggest you all try their Uppittu(Upma) as well. I am sure you all will love it too."
Lavanya claimed that this video was shot on September 5, when most parts of Bengaluru were submerged in water. She wrote “Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?(Sic)”
Levana Suites fire: 15 officials suspended, 4 retired personnel face action
Fifteen officers have been placed under suspension for alleged laxity in respect to the Levana Suites hotel fire that claimed four lives in Lucknow on September 5. Besides, action under applicable rules would be taken against four retired officials. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the officials as well. The five departments, whose officers face action include the departments of home, energy, appointment, housing and urban planning (Lucknow Development Authority) and excise.
Literacy matters: Imparting knowledge, one gen at a time
Willing to share their knowledge among those who might not be as privileged as them, are some city-based youngsters. These youngsters, many of who are students or recent graduates of Delhi University, share what it takes to raise awareness around the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and a tool for a more literate and sustainable society. Kaushal also teaches young underprivileged girls about menstrual hygiene and its importance.
Sangrur: Government employees protest, seek restoration of old pension scheme
Thousands of government employees led by the joint pensioners' front of Punjab and UT on Saturday staged a protest against the state government and blocked the Sangrur-Barnala road for hours. They gathered at the grain market and marched towards the Sangrur-Barnala road. Leader of the front, Baaz Singh Khaira, said before the assembly elections, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had promised to accept their demands, but the government is running away from it now.
Essay on Udham Singh in Punjab school textbook misleading: Historian
The Gadri Shaheed Udham Singh Vichar Manch led by prominent historian Rakesh Kumar has flagged myths, misconceptions and mendacious facts pertaining to martyr Udham Singh being taught in government schools in the state. On Friday, they wrote letters to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, education minister Harjot Bains and the chairman of the Punjab School Education Board.
Now, get NOC for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies online in Punjab
To ensure timely disposal of applications for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies, the Punjab government has introduced a facility for online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining NOC. The state government has also fixed a deadline of maximum 21 working days to complete the process and issue NOC. Till now, the applications were processed offline so the applicants had to wait a long for getting issued the NOC.
