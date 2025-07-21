'Why are you being used?': Supreme Court rejects ED’s plea in MUDA case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), challenging the Karnataka High Court's ruling that quashed the ED’s notice in the MUDA case, news agency PTI reported. The High Court had earlier ruled in favor of Parvathi Siddaramaiah, the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Byrathi Suresh.(PTI)

The High Court had earlier ruled in favor of Parvathi Siddaramaiah, the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Byrathi Suresh, with the apex court upholding the decision and finding no fault in the High Court's judgment.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court cautioned against making adverse remarks against the ED, stating that the matter should not be politicized and should be dealt with at the electoral level. The court also dismissed the ED’s plea, confirming that it would not interfere in the matter any further, the report added.

Cautioning against the misuse of the agency for political purposes, a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai remarked, “Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used?”

(Also Read: Bengaluru tunnel road may worsen traffic, add 16 gridlocks, says DPR: Report)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict, calling it a significant step toward justice and a blow to politically motivated interference. A statement from the Chief Minister’s office read:

“The Supreme Court has upheld the judgment of the High Court quashing the ED notice in the Parvathi and Byrathi Suresh MUDA case. SLPs dismissed. The court cautioned about making adverse remarks against ED and stated that the matter must not be politicized. Fight your battles before the electorate. Justice has prevailed, and ED interference has been put to an end in the MUDA case.”

The MUDA case pertains to alleged irregularities in land allotted to Parvathi Siddaramaiah by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Parvathi is accused of receiving compensatory plots in an upmarket area of Mysuru under a scheme meant to offer 50% compensation for lands acquired by MUDA to form residential layouts. Allegations suggest that she did not have legal title over the land she was compensated for, which involved 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464, Kasare village, Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk.

Both the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case, with the ED having issued notices under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). However, the notices were quashed by the Karnataka High Court, a ruling now upheld by the Supreme Court.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s ₹23 lakh rental deposit sparks outrage: ‘Greediest landlords in the world’)