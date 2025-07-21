Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Bengaluru’s 23 lakh rental deposit sparks outrage: ‘Greediest landlords in the world’

ByAnagha Deshpande
Updated on: Jul 21, 2025 10:59 am IST

Bengaluru's rental market is under scrutiny after a post showed a 4BHK house requiring a ₹23 lakh security deposit. 

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has reignited debate around Bengaluru’s soaring rental costs after a screenshot of a property ad showed an independent house demanding an eye-watering 23 lakh as security deposit, equivalent to 12 months' rent.

The post compared security deposit norms in global cities, New York, Toronto, Singapore, London and Dubai.(Shutterstock)
The post compared security deposit norms in global cities, New York, Toronto, Singapore, London and Dubai.

The advertisement, shared widely online, is for a 4BHK fully furnished house spanning 4,500 sq ft, with a monthly rent of 2.3 lakh. But what drew the most attention was the staggering deposit figure, which many said reflects the “unregulated greed” of landlords in the city.

Check out the post here:

“Bengaluru landlords are the greediest in the world. 23 lakh deposit is OUTRAGEOUS,” wrote the user. The post compared security deposit norms in global cities, New York, Toronto, Singapore, London, Dubai, where deposits typically range from one to two months of rent, or 5% to 10% of annual rent, far lower than Bengaluru’s 12-month benchmark.

(Also Read: Bengaluru tunnel road may worsen traffic, add 16 gridlocks, says DPR: Report)

How did X users react?

While many were shocked by the number, some Bengaluru residents said 12-month deposits, though excessive, are not unheard of, especially for premium properties. Others pointed out that 5-6 months' rent is more commonly expected, and attributed the steep demands to a “low-trust rental culture” and the lack of tenant-friendly regulations.

“Low trust society (unfortunately) and high cost of housing is a main reason,” one user commented.

A few users blamed both landlords and tenants for distorting the market. “One makes them greedier if we simply go without negotiating. A few people actually paid what landlords asked, and now the market is messed up,” another user wrote.

Others highlighted how some rentals come with bizarre restrictions, such as bans on non-vegetarian food, overnight guests, or hosting friends at home.

(Also Read: ‘Hardly a garbage-free stretch’: Author slams Bengaluru’s civic neglect, calls it collapse of urban governance)

