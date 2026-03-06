Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that the state government would push ahead with key irrigation and drinking water projects, including the long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir scheme that is being opposed by Tamil Nadu, while continuing to pursue approvals and resolve disputes with neighbouring states over river water sharing. Will push for Mekedatu balancing reservoir scheme: Siddaramaiah

Presenting the budget for the year 2026-27 in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening irrigation infrastructure, addressing water shortages and expanding drinking water supply across different river basins in the state.

"The dismissal of the petitions filed by the State of Tamil Nadu in the Supreme Court with regard to flagship Mekedatu scheme is a significant legal victory for our state," he said about the neighbouring state's objection over the project, which envisages utilising Cauvery water.

In light of this judgement, a revised Detailed Project Report along with a proposal for forest clearance will be submitted shortly to the Government of India, Siddaramaiah said.

The Mekedatu project has been a contentious issue between Karnataka and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which has repeatedly opposed the project citing concerns over downstream water availability as regards the inter-state river.

The CM also referred to the progress made under the Yettinahole Comprehensive Drinking Water Project .

"The first phase of lift irrigation works of the YCDWP has been commissioned successfully," he said, adding that the remaining 18.73 km canal works in the second phase will be completed shortly.

"To impound excess water, a balancing reservoir of 1.2 TMC capacity will be constructed near Vaderahalli in Koratagere taluk," Siddaramaiah said.

He also announced progress in the Upper Bhadra Project after resolution of a long-standing land dispute.

Consequently, the 135-km long Chitradurga branch canal and associated feeder works will be completed by 2027, enabling the filling up of 157 tanks in the region.

The chief minister noted that despite the project's national importance, the Centre has not released funds.

"Although no funds have been released by the Central Government, ₹11,343 crore has been incurred by the state government for this project," he said.

Siddaramaiah also announced compensation measures related to the raising of the Almatti dam height under the Upper Krishna Project .

Under the revised compensation package, the government has fixed ₹30 lakh per acre for dry land and ₹40 lakh per acre for wet land.

The replacement of 33 dilapidated gates of the Tungabhadra Dam with new gates will be completed before the onset of monsoon.

To address the reduction in storage capacity caused by silt accumulation, the government is exploring alternative measures.

"Alternative measures including the construction of a balancing reservoir near Navali in Koppal district are already under consideration," he said.

Siddaramaiah said the state would intensify efforts to implement an alternative scheme in consultation with neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with the concurrence of the Tungabhadra Board.

He criticised the Centre for the "delays" in approvals for the Kalasa-Bandura project under the Mahadayi basin.

He alleged that the requisite forest clearance has not yet been received from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the National Board for Wildlife.

Announcing new schemes, Siddaramaiah said the Uduthore Halla project would be implemented in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district at a cost of ₹490 crore that would provide drinking water and irrigate 12,000 acres of suffering command area.

In-principle approval would be granted for the construction of a 0.67 TMC impounding reservoir at Babanagar in Vijayapura under the Tubachi-Babaleshwara scheme.

In a broader push to expand irrigation coverage, he said priority would be given to completing several ongoing projects.

Overall, the government plans to undertake 75 irrigation works worth ₹8,045 crore across major river basins including the Krishna, Cauvery and Godavari.

The government will also focus on improving water-use efficiency through modern irrigation systems by adopting a Pressured Piped Network system of irrigation in 4,745 hectares of command area under the Hattikuni and Tungabhadra Left Bank Branch Canal, Siddaramaiah said.

In the minor irrigation sector, the chief minister announced several tank-filling and rejuvenation projects, including the third phase of the Hebbala-Nagawara Valley project which will fill 164 tanks at an estimated cost of ₹237 crore.

Siddaramaiah also said the state government has approved 112 works including lift irrigation projects, check dams and tank rejuvenation schemes at a cost of ₹1,793 crore for 2025-26.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.