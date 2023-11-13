close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Will set right any discordant notes over my appointment', says BY Vijayendra

'Will set right any discordant notes over my appointment', says BY Vijayendra

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 13, 2023 12:49 PM IST

B Y Vijayendra to address discord over his appointment and work towards party's progress

Newly appointed BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra on Sunday said he would "set right" any discordant notes over his appointment in the coming days, and take everyone along. “If there are any minor differences, then my first priority will be to take the party forward with the blessings and guidance of seniors in the party. I will set right any discordant notes in the coming days,” the son of BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa told reporters here.

'Will set right any discordant notes over my appointment', says BY Vijayendra
'Will set right any discordant notes over my appointment', says BY Vijayendra

Also Read - Furniture showroom in Bengaluru destroyed in massive fire; no casualties reported

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The 47-year-old, who is a first-time MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, who had completed his three-year term as BJP state president and was given an extension last year in view of the assembly elections held in May this year. The party, which was ousted from power by the Congress in the elections, has not yet decided on the opposition leader in the Karnataka assembly.

According to Vijayendra, there will be a BJP legislature party meeting on Thursday or Friday to pick the opposition leader. The meeting would be attended by BJP central observers. On a question about "BJP’s rout in the election after Yediyurappa was sidelined at the time", he said never ever did the question arise about "anyone being sidelined by someone". He said Yediyurappa became more active and toured across the state after stepping down as chief minister and all the senior party leaders worked to strengthen the party. “We may have been defeated in the election, but keeping all that aside, we will put more effort to win all those seats we had won last time in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” Vijayendra underlined.

Regarding BJP-JD(S) ties, he said discussions had taken place at the central level. He said he would go to Delhi and discuss with the seniors in the party on how to carry it (ties) forward.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out